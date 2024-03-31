TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman found deceased in Ajax residential unit, man taken into custody: police

    Police on scene at a residential unit in Ajax on Marc 31, 2024, where a woman was found deceased and a man was taken into custody. (Colin Williamson / CP24) Police on scene at a residential unit in Ajax on Marc 31, 2024, where a woman was found deceased and a man was taken into custody. (Colin Williamson / CP24)
    A man has been taken into custody after police found a deceased woman in an Ajax building.

    On X, formally known as Twitter, Police say that officers arrived on scene to a residential address in the Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East area in Ajax.

    There, at approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday night, a female was found deceased and a man on scene was taken into custody.

    This is a breaking news story, more to come…

