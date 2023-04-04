Woman followed to her Toronto home and sexually assaulted in unsettling incident

Police are making a public appeal for information after a woman was followed to her home in Scarborough by an unknown suspect and then sexually assaulted.

It happened near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say that the victim was walking to her residence when she realized that she was being followed by the suspect.

It is alleged that as the victim arrived at her residence, the suspect ran up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police say that the victim was eventually able to fight the suspect off and managed to get inside her residence.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

He is described as white and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and a dark coloured backpack.

“Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the offence, who lives in the area with security footage, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash camera footage, to contact police,” a news release issued on Tuesday states.