Woman dead, second adult and child both in critical condition after Brampton house fire

A woman is dead and a second adult and a child are both in critical condition after a fire broke out at a residence in Brampton on Friday night.

Peel police say emergency services were called to a home in the Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road area, near Torbram Road and North Park Drive, at around 11 p.m.

“On arrival, our crews were met with heavy smoke and flame conditions. There was one patient that was outside, suffering fire injuries. We were made aware that there was two people trapped inside,” said Brampton Fire chief Bill Boyes at the scene on Saturday morning.

“Our crews made valiant efforts to go in and rescue two individuals from this fire. They brought them out to be transported by paramedics to hospital. One adult female has unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.”

Peel police say the second adult remains in critical condition while the child is listed in critical but stable condition.

Neighbours reported seeing flames billowing up from the basement of the home, causing thick smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office is on scene investigating.