Woman dead after stabbing in Cabbagetown

A woman has died after a stabbing in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called near Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane, in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street, at 4:40 p.m. for reports that a woman had been stabbed.

When they arrived, officers located a woman with serious injuries.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say they do not have suspect information.

The homicide unit is investigating.