Woman dead after stabbing at Mississauga hotel: police

A woman is dead and a suspect is outstanding after a stabbing at a Mississauga hotel on Monday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Britannia Road East and Whittle Road, east of Hurontario Street, at 9:25 a.m.

When police and paramedics arrived, they discovered a deceased woman in a hotel room who had been stabbed, Const. Richard Chin, of Peel Regional Police, told reporters at the scene.

“I can share with you right now that we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. We do believe this to be an isolated incident,” he said.

Chin said the suspect, described only as an adult male, and the victim are known to each other, though the nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

“But, I can confirm, that this is not what we would consider an intimate partner relationship,” he said.

It’s unclear when exactly the stabbing occurred and police haven’t said what kind of weapon was used.

The woman, whom police say is in her 50s, is Peel Region’s 12th homicide victim this year.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.