

The Canadian Press





INNISFIL, Ont. -- Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old woman after she was clocked going more than double the speed limit in a school zone.

South Simcoe police say an officer was in Innisfil, Ont., on Tuesday when he noticed a speeding vehicle.

They say the vehicle was going 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving and police say her licence has been suspended for seven days and they've impounded the car.