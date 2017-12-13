Woman charged for driving 109km/h in a school zone
A Toronto police officer looks for speeders. (Cam Woolley/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 2:28PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 3:10PM EST
INNISFIL, Ont. -- Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old woman after she was clocked going more than double the speed limit in a school zone.
South Simcoe police say an officer was in Innisfil, Ont., on Tuesday when he noticed a speeding vehicle.
They say the vehicle was going 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving and police say her licence has been suspended for seven days and they've impounded the car.