TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman charged after 2 young children seriously injured at home-based daycare in Brampton: police

    Chereen Zeidan, 44, has been charged with two counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm. (Peel Regional Police) Chereen Zeidan, 44, has been charged with two counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    An employee of a home-based daycare in Brampton, Ont. has been charged after two small children allegedly sustained serious injuries at the facility.

    Peel Regional Police said it launched an investigation into the daycare after a 2-year-old child suffered a serious injury at the facility in September 2023.

    A subsequent investigation revealed an earlier incident, in March 2020, in which a three-year-old girl also sustained a serious injury while at the daycare.

    Police did not include the name of the facility in their release.

    On Jan. 16, Chereen Zeidan, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Zeidan made her first court appearance on Monday.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing and that officers believe there may be additional witnesses. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information can also be shared with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News