TORONTO -- Toronto police have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide investigation near a downtown convenience store earlier this week.

On Wednesday, just after 10 a.m., police responded to reports of a woman armed with a knife and walking near Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

When responding to the scene, police found another woman covered in blood with stab wounds at 236 Sherbourne St.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre but later died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Tara Morton, police said.

On Friday morning, police released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with the homicide investigation.

Later on Friday, at around 9 p.m., 24-year-old Oleesiea Langdon, of Toronto, turned herself in to police.

Langdon has been charged with second degree murder, police said.

She is scheduled to appear at College Park Court, by video link, on Saturday morning.