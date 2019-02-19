

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.

It happened in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Liverpool Road a short time ago.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash involved two-vehicles. Few other details have been provided at this time.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed its crews transported a woman in her 30s to St. Michael’s Hospital from the scene.

The crash is causing major traffic backups in the area, Schmidt said. All westbound collector lanes are blocked to accommodate an investigation.

More to come…