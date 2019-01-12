

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 27-year-old Toronto woman who allegedly drove a stolen Jeep and struck a police officer, two police vehicles and a cube van in a failed attempt to flee from the law on Friday afternoon.

Police said that at 1p.m. near Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue, an officer attempted to stop a female suspect driving a black Jeep Wrangler that was believed to be stolen.

The vehicle then struck the officer attempting to stop the suspect in a commercial plaza. The suspect then sped into a roadway and was boxed in by police and detained.

The officer that was struck fired multiple shots, though there is no indication that anyone was hit by bullets.

The intervening officer suffered a “lower body injury,” police said.

In the attempt to speed off, officers said the suspect struck two police vehicles and a cube van.

The suspect was taken to local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Saturday, police identified the woman as Michelle Garcia-Arguello.

She was charged with three counts of failure to remain, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, escape lawful custody and a number of other offences.

She was held for a bail hearing in Brampton on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.