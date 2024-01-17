Winning ticket for Tuesday's $70-million Lotto Max jackpot sold outside of Ontario

One lucky person matched all seven numbers in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot – but they didn’t buy their ticket in Ontario.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the ticket was sold somewhere in Western Canada.

The location of the purchase was not disclosed, but according to CTV News Calgary, the ticket was purchased somewhere in Alberta.

The OLG said their counterparts at the Western Canada Lottery will issue a news release later today with more details on the win.

Although the big prize was won out of province, at least two tickets purchased in Ontario won $500,000 each.

One of those tickets was bought in Sarnia, the other in Grey County. The OLG said the two tickets share one of the $1-million Maxmillions prizes drawn Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 02, 09, 10, 14, 42, 43, 44 Bonus 25