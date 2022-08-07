Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
A single winning ticket sold in the province was drawn for Saturday's Lotto 649 $6 million jackpot.
The guaranteed $1 million prize also went to someone in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 10 will be an estimated $5 million, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million.
(The Canadian Press)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
BREAKING | Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and prompted the province's Premier to urge some nearby communities to prepare for possible evacuation.
Hundreds forced out of their homes as Okanagan wildfire rages on in B.C.
An evacuation order remains in effect in Olalla, a community just north of Keremeos, B.C., as a wildfire classified as 'out of control' continues to grow, impacting nearby residents.
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
Ottawa is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana, with new figures showing the federal government shelled out more than $150 million in the last fiscal year -- more than double the amount just three years ago.
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
What does Alex Jones’ US$49.3M verdict mean for the future of misinformation?
Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — US$49.3 million in damages, and counting, for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax — a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
-
Firearm used to kill three people in Montreal was illegally acquired police say
Quebec police say the gun used to kill three people in the Montreal area this week was acquired illegally.
London
-
London region to swelter under high heat, humidity Sunday
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
-
‘We want to honour Nick’: St. Thomas firefighter laid rest after fatal motorcycle crash
Family, friends and colleagues laid St. Thomas firefighter Nick Cheeseman to rest Saturday.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Kitchener
-
One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.
-
'It will kill the sport': Local pistol shooters concerned with Canadian handgun ban
Local pistol shooters are worried that the Canadian government’s move to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19, will seriously hinder how many people try out the sport.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
-
Indigenous youth attend hockey school with local legends in the Sault
Ted, Brandon and Jordan Nolan return to Sault Ste. Marie for a hockey school. The Garden River First Nation Band Members are local heroes for Indigenous youth.
-
What does Alex Jones’ US$49.3M verdict mean for the future of misinformation?
Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — US$49.3 million in damages, and counting, for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax — a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning in effect as heat warning continues
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning.
-
Single rope used to secure mattress, box spring to SUV travelling on Hwy. 401, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police says disaster was averted when an officer stopped a driver on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario using a single rope to tie a mattress and box spring to the top of their vehicle.
-
Things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Windsor
-
Run for Rocky returns Pride Fest weekend
The Run for Rocky returned to Windsor’s waterfront after a five-year hiatus Saturday morning.
-
IN PICTURES: Busk on the Block
Busk on the Block continues Saturday in Old Walkerville.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Barrie
-
Police arrest Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault of elderly woman
Police arrested a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man after he was the suspect in an attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
-
Gas prices drop across Simcoe County
Travellers saw another decrease in gas prices Saturday, with Barrie residents seeing rates drop below $1.60 per litre.
-
It could feel like 40C in parts of Simcoe County this weekend: Environment Canada
It's going to be a sizzler all weekend in Simcoe County, according to Environment Canada.
Atlantic
-
Brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S. contained
A brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been fully contained after fire crews from several locations responded to the scene Saturday.
-
Susan Holt wins N.B. Liberal leadership, calling victory a 'breath of fresh air'
The New Brunswick Liberals have chosen a political newcomer who has promoted herself as a fresh voice for the party as their new leader.
-
Interrupter clause brings more affordable fuel to Nova Scotia
The interrupter clause slashed gas prices by 10.2 cents a litre overnight in Nova Scotia, for a combined drop of nearly 20 cents in just two days.
Calgary
-
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary
Fire crews say functional smoke alarms are being credited with saving the residents of a southwest Calgary home after a blaze broke out early Sunday.
-
Woman flown to hospital following serious crash north of Cochrane
A 24-year-old woman was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash on a highway north of the town of Cochrane on Saturday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Banff, Alta. man
RCMP are continuing to investigate the first homicide case in the town of Banff in several decades that stemmed from a disagreement inside a local pub.
Winnipeg
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
-
-
‘We actively listen, and that's all we do.’: U of M student initiative combats isolation of pandemic
A new mental health initiative by four University of Manitoba (U of M) students is helping Winnipeggers combat the isolating psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Victims of double shooting found in car on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One man has died and another is injured after a shooting in Metro Vancouver Saturday.
-
Hundreds forced out of their homes as Okanagan wildfire rages on in B.C.
An evacuation order remains in effect in Olalla, a community just north of Keremeos, B.C., as a wildfire classified as 'out of control' continues to grow, impacting nearby residents.
-
Missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison found dead, Vancouver police confirm
A body found three months ago has been identified as Tatyanna Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman missing from Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Concerns emerge over 'misleading' Canadian handgun import ban
Ottawa's plan to stop handgun imports into Canada has some gun owners and experts in Alberta calling it an overreach that could have unintended consequences.
-
Edmonton library family storytime with drag queen challenged by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters
A small group of protesters gathered downtown outside a children's storytime event featuring a drag queen hosted by the Edmonton Public Library (EPL), with organizers saying it didn't take away from the spirit of inclusion and family entertainment.
-
Canada beats Sweden 4-1 to claim gold in Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Canada scored early and often and also stayed out of the penalty box en route to a 4-1 victory over Sweden in the gold-medal final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.