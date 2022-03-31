Wind gusts of up to 90km/h possible in Toronto today: Environment Canada
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as strong winds are expected in the city today.
Environment Canada is warning of wind gusts of between 80 and 90 kilometres an hour, which could result in power outages across the city.
"Moderate south winds gusting up to 50 km/h will develop this morning. Winds will then shift to the southwest and strengthen to up to 90 km/h in the afternoon with the passage of a cold front," the national weather agency said in its advisory. "Wind warnings may be issued for some areas as the system approaches."
Showers are also in Toronto's forecast today along with a high of 15 C.
Flurries and more seasonable temperatures are expected on Friday, which will see a high of 4 C.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations will have one hour with him, a meeting that is a long time coming, as to this day, there has never been an official apology from a Pope.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021 to promote government initiatives
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Chris Rock, back on stage, briefly addresses Will Smith's Oscars slap
Comedian Chris Rock, returning to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, received several standing ovations at a sold-out show in Boston before he even told one joke.
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Ukrainian president says defence against Russia is at a 'turning point'
The Ukrainian president said his country's defence against the Russian invasion is at a 'turning point' and again pressed the United States for more help, hours after the Kremlin's forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | A forensic anthropologist on the difficulties of identifying human remains
As Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation takes the first steps to tackle the idea of identifying the children buried at the former Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia, a forensic anthropologist says it will be a process that needs to be handled carefully.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Ukraine war triggers exodus out of Russia, but escape options dwindling
Google searches for the term 'How to leave Russia?' in Russian hit a 10-year high inside the country within a week of the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Montreal
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
A glimpse of remote living with Parkinson's draws viewers to unlikely TikTok star
With no running water and only a wood stove to heat his remote Quebec cabin, Mark Hogben starts each morning by making a fire and boiling lake water, and then signs on to TikTok where he's become a
London
Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible across region Thursday
Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.
Bringing culture and community together through a traditional teepee
A fundraiser effort to built a traditional roundhouse on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation continues to grow.
Man injured following Egerton Street altercation, police continue to investigate
A heavily-armed police presence swarmed Egerton Street in London Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.
Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.
Man arrested after 78-year-old reportedly assaulted by unknown person near Victoria Park
Police say the victim was walking in the area of David Street and Jubilee Drive when he was assaulted by someone he did not know.
Northern Ontario
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cottage prices near Ottawa to jump significantly in 2022: report
A new report suggests the price of a lakeside or mountaintop cottage is going to jump significantly this year, following a similar trend from last year.
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison
Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.
Windsor
LaSalle resident getting home ready for eleven Ukrainians
Mary Lambros couldn’t sit on the sideline while watching people’s lives being torn apart.
New hydro transmission lines for Windsor battery plant hit snag in Lakeshore
Proposed new hydro transmission powerline infrastructure required for the new Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is currently being reviewed by the Ontario Energy Board, but the Town of Lakeshore has concerns over where that infrastructure is going.
Relocating Wheatley’s core? A lot riding on what more drilling reveals
Downtown Wheatley remained quiet the day after firefighters and municipal officials canvassed local residents that drilling work was expected to begin Wednesday.
Barrie
Strong winds expected in Simcoe Muskoka after slick roads bring school bus cancellations
The aftermath of Wednesday's weather led to some school bus cancellations as special weather statements continue to sweep Simcoe Muskoka.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Huntsville home
Fire crews knocked down a structure fire at a home in Huntsville early Thursday morning.
New foreign homebuyer tax could impact Simcoe Muskoka market
The province is attempting to fix the housing crisis that has seen record-breaking sale prices in Simcoe Muskoka in recent years, which ultimately pushed out first-time homebuyers.
Atlantic
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Five cases of COVID-19 reported at Nova Scotia Legislature
Four sittings into the spring session at the Nova Scotia Legislature and already there are multiple cases of COVID-19 confirmed inside Province House.
N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
The opposition People's Alliance of New Brunswick party is no more and its two elected members say they're joining the governing Progressive Conservatives.
Calgary
Alberta's COVID-19 levels in wastewater on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
'Shock and disappointment': Scarboro United Church speaks out after weekend vandalism
Members of a Calgary church that was defaced by vandals over the weekend are speaking out.
Council approves tax hikes for 2022
City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
Winnipeg
Manitoba boosting surgical and diagnostic capacity but not committing to timeframe to clear backlog
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurant
A Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
Vancouver
Cyclists worry ICBC has no financial incentive to fault drivers who hit them
Several cyclists have come forward to CTV News questioning the way ICBC decides who is at fault in collisions between cars and bikes.
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides council
Customers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action plan
From creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Edmonton
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHS
Five people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
COVID-19 transmission increase in Alberta 'not unexpected,' Copping says
The province updated its data on Wednesday and Health Minister Jason Copping focused on two leading indicators: positivity rate and wastewater.
Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT
A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.