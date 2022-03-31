Wind gusts of up to 90km/h possible in Toronto today: Environment Canada

Wind-surfers glide on lake Ontario at Cherry Beach on a warm fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, November 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Wind-surfers glide on lake Ontario at Cherry Beach on a warm fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, November 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations

Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations will have one hour with him, a meeting that is a long time coming, as to this day, there has never been an official apology from a Pope.

Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history

After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton