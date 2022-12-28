Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
The 28-year-old rookie was told earlier that day he had successfully completed his 10-month probationary period as an OPP officer and was cleared for solo patrol.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Pierzchala had wanted to be police officer since he was just five years old.
“[He] had a brief opportunity to live out his dream and to do his best to keep our community safe," Carrique told CTV News Toronto.
Previously, Pierzchala served as a special constable at Queen’s Park and was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Greg Pierzchala seen in this undated photo was shot and killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. on Dec. 27, 2022. (Twitter/OPP)
Before that, he was a competitive wrestler and competed in events during his time at York University and as a high school student in Barrie.
He was awarded senior athlete of the year by St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School after qualifying for OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) in swimming and wrestling and participating in soccer, track and field, weight training and rowing.
In a statement issued Wednesday by the Barrie high school, staff remembered him as an “inspiration and positive influence to all.”
“He approached his life with incredible determination, compassion and joy. It is not surprising that he followed a career path of service to others,” the statement read.
Pierzchala was responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont. shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when he was shot and killed.
When Pierzchala arrived at the scene in the area of Indian Line and Concession 14, he approached the vehicle and was shot at by two of its occupants, according to Carrique.
He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer enters West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville, Ont., after an OPP officer was shot and killed near the town on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Two suspects, Randall Mckenzie, 25, and an unidentified 30-year-old woman, were spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Police issued an alert for the pair in the aftermath of the shooting and advised residents to shelter in place as officers searched for them.
The suspects are now in police custody and charges against them are expected to be announced by police later today.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Siobhan Morris
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Sunwing flight delays, cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travellers
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
'Kept in a golden cage': Afghan families share their experience of life in refugee camps
Refugees living in camps while they wait to learn of their fate say they're often in cramped quarters and poor conditions, with conflicted feelings, as they know they are safer than they were, but are feeling trapped by uncertainty.
Are we headed for a recession? Here are the signs to look out for
As we head into 2023, many economists have said Canada should brace for at least a mild recession. CTVNews.ca explains some of the indicators that can offer a glimpse into what an economic downturn could look like.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
The ups and downs of living with a deadly virus
As we entered 2022, the theme on everyone's minds was 'learning to live with COVID-19,' but 12 months later, we can see that cohabitation with a potentially deadly virus is proving to be rather stormy and that the consequences can be severe.
-
Flight delays and cancellations continue at Montreal airport, despite improving situation
After several days of cancellations and long delays, things seem to be returning to normal at the Trudeau International Airport in Montreal after the weekend's storms blew travel plans off course, stranding travellers across the country.
London
-
Two people arrested in connection to fatal shooting of OPP officer due in court today
Two suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an on-duty Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer are scheduled to appear in court in Cayuga, Ont. today at 1:30 p.m.
-
School bus transporting adults struck by car fleeing scene of reported robbery: Police
Two people have been charged after a school bus full of adults was struck on Sunset road in Elgin County. According to police, members of the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police and Middlesex OPP were called to an address on Keystone Place for a report of a robbery.
-
Death of woman found behind London school not considered suspicious
The death of a woman found behind a London, Ont. school is not considered suspicious. According to London police, the deceased is confirmed to be an adult woman and no further identifying information is being released.
Kitchener
-
Two people arrested in connection to fatal shooting of OPP officer due in court today
Two suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an on-duty Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer are scheduled to appear in court in Cayuga, Ont. today at 1:30 p.m.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
Ontario-wide warrant issued for 'armed and dangerous' man connected to Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday an Ontario-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a September shooting in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on Wednesday
Canada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
-
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
Police searching for suspect in road rage incident after Senators-Canadiens game
Ottawa police are looking to speak to witnesses to a road rage incident following an Ottawa Senators game outside Canadian Tire Centre two weeks ago, that left one person with serious injuries.
-
12 cm of snow blankets Ottawa on Wednesday
"Winter is at it again!" City of Ottawa officials say crews are out clearing roads and sidewalks after 12 cm of snow blankets Ottawa Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
Two people arrested in connection to fatal shooting of OPP officer due in court today
Two suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an on-duty Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer are scheduled to appear in court in Cayuga, Ont. today at 1:30 p.m.
-
Federal minister in Windsor Thursday to announce 'support'
CTV News Windsor has learned Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will be at Windsor City Hall on Dec. 29. Mendicino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse.
-
Here's how to find your car if you abandoned it in Chatham-Kent
If you had to abandon your vehicle during the snow storm last week, Chatham-Kent police want to help you find it.
Barrie
-
Police seize $100k in Orillia drug bust
A routine traffic stop days before Christmas netted police a huge drug bust.
-
Fatal fire kills three in New Tecumseth on Boxing Day
Police in New Tecumseth are investigating a fatal fire that killed three people on Monday.
-
Grove Street East to be closed for repairs
The City of Barrie will be closing Grove St. East for a one-day repair this week.
Atlantic
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
'People are having a lot of fun': World Junior excitement grows in Halifax and Moncton
A full house nightly inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre for the IIHF World Junior Championship, and a busy, thriving downtown core, has already captured the attention of sports broadcaster John Moore.
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuit
A 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.
-
'Sky's the limit': New Calgary Flames organist wants you to send in your song requests
Warren Tse, the Calgary Flames' new organist, gets dozens of song requests during any given game, quickly learns them if he needs to, then plays them to more than 19,000 fans at the 'Dome.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba under freezing rain warning
Those living in southern Manitoba are being told to prepare for some freezing rain that is scheduled to fall this afternoon.
-
Two dead following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Two people have died following a fire that displaced dozens of people on Christmas Day.
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after multiple return flights were cancelled.
Vancouver
-
No end to flood watch in B.C., as Environment Canada forecasts more rain
No weather warnings or watches were posted across British Columbia for the first time in weeks, but Environment Canada says more heavy rain is on the way while flood watches are still up for large parts of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast.
-
B.C. to increase residential tenancy branch budget by 40%. Here's what that means
The B.C. government plans to expand the operating budget and staffing levels of the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) by up to 40 per cent to speed up services for tenants and landlords.
-
British Columbians wager which of 23 hospitals will deliver first baby of 2023
British Columbians can now wager which of 23 hospitals across the province will welcome the first baby of 2023.
Edmonton
-
Bus blocks Stony Plain Road after crash
Drivers using Stony Plain Road on Wednesday morning were delayed as a result of a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
Stony Plain Road Bridge demolition starts Thursday
Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Stony Plain Road will be closed from 129 Street to 131 Street while the bridge over Groat Road is demolished.
-
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.