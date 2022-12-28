Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail

A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton