Whitby man charged after allegedly striking brother in the head with a machete
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 2:23PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 2:24PM EST
WHITBY, Ont. -- Durham police say a 27-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., has been charged after allegedly striking his older brother in the head with a machete.
Officers say the incident happened on Thursday evening, when they were called to a domestic incident in a home.
They say they found a 28-year-old man with serious head injuries.
Investigators say the man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
They say his brother was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.