

The Canadian Press





WHITBY, Ont. -- Durham police say a 27-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., has been charged after allegedly striking his older brother in the head with a machete.

Officers say the incident happened on Thursday evening, when they were called to a domestic incident in a home.

They say they found a 28-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Investigators say the man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

They say his brother was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.