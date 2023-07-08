Whit Merrifield and Alek Manoah lead the Blue Jays to a 12-2 victory over the Tigers
Whit Merrifield homered and drove in four runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 12-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
Toronto improved to 15-5 against American League Central teams, while the Tigers fell to 2-15 against the AL East.
George Springer added a home run and three RBIs for Toronto, which sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run fourth and 11 in a five-run ninth. Kevin Kiermaier had four hits.
“The offense was great tonight,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “George got us started with the big homer early and Whit capped it off at the end.”
Alek Manoah (2-7) won for the first time since April 5, allowing one run on five hits in six innings. Manoah, whose 11-start winless streak started April 11 against the Tigers, struck out eight without walking a batter.
“I've been waiting for this outing for a long time,” said Manoah, who started for Double-A New Hampshire on Sunday in an attempt to fix his control issues. “This feels great. I'm excited about the strides I've made over the last month and I'm looking forward to building off them.”
Manoah threw 19 first-pitch strikes to 23 batters — a career-high 82.6%.
“This is what we saw when he was working in Florida and New Hampshire,” Schneider said. “I'm really proud of the way he has handled this and the work he has put in to get back here.”
Alex Faedo (1-5) took the loss in his first start since June 2. He allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his return from a finger injury.
“I thought there were a lot of pros and cons,” Faedo said. “I thought the first three innings went good, but then the fourth inning happened. I have to be able to contain the damage when I get into an inning like that.”
The Blue Jays took the lead in the third. Kiermaier singled with two out and Springer followed with an RBI double.
Spencer Torkelson's RBI single tied it in the bottom of the third, but the Blue Jays scored six times in the fourth.
Toronto loaded the bases on a single and two walks, and Merrifield made it 2-1 with an RBI single. Varsho popped out, but Danny Jansen hit a two-run double.
Keirmaier's groundout gave the Blue Jays a four-run lead and Springer's home run increased made it 7-1.
“I think I might have pitched the same way the second time through the order,” Faedo said. “I'm going to look at the video and see if I need to work on that.”
Matt Vierling's third single pulled Detroit to 7-2 in the eighth, but Merrifield's three-run homer capped a five-run ninth. Tigers utility infielder Zack Short got the final three outs without allowing a run.
“They had a good approach and we didn't respond,” Javier Báez said. “We have to keep the game close.”
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start in the Florida State League on Sunday. He's expected to throw 3-4 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Tigers: CF Riley Greene (leg) is expected to be activated for Saturday's game. Greene has been sidelined since May 31 as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left leg.
SPLIT CROWD
The game drew 30,029 fans — the third-biggest home crowd of the season — and Blue Jays jerseys easily outnumbered Tigers jerseys in the stands.
UP NEXT
The teams play the second game of the weekend series Saturday, with Detroit's RHP Matt Manning (2-1, 4.84) facing RHP Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.04).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
Global cyberattack affected some Sun Life members’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country's soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
The Dutch prime minister hands in his resignation as the government collapses over migration
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the king Saturday to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
Trudeau set to attend pair of Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The U.K. government just says no
The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe's highest overdose death rates.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Montreal
-
Bar that became epicentre of Lac-Megantic tragedy now a symbol of its rebuild
The bar that became the epicentre of the deadly train disaster that struck Lac-Megantic, Que., 10 years ago marked the sombre anniversary on Friday in much the same way it spent the hours leading up to the tragedy: with music, laughter and even joy.
-
Police say 2 dead in pile-up on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, Que.
Two people are dead after a collision involving two cars and two heavy trucks Friday on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, according to police. At the time of the collision, a vehicle became wedged between the two trucks, partially under one of them, police said.
-
A look back at a difficult session for the Coalition avenir Quebec
Backtracking on the third link, a controversial increase in MNA salaries, and a mess at the SAAQ: it's been a difficult session for the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government.
London
-
'Hot hay' attributed to large barn fire just east of St. Thomas, Ont.
There is a strong smell of smoke in the air in St. Thomas and it doesn’t have anything to do with forest fires. A barn full of hay about one kilometre east of the city limits on Southdale Line in Central Elgin caught fire around 1 a.m.
-
Tour company credited with saving kayakers on Lake Huron
Grey Bruce OPP are thanking a local tour company in Southampton, Ont. for helping rescue two kayakers on Lake Huron.
-
Frank response from MP about London’s ‘enormous’ funding request for homeless strategy
A day after CTV News revealed the preliminary price tag of London, Ont.’s new homelessness strategy, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos is calling for more details and an opportunity to get involved.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failure
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
How will controversy surrounding Bill C-18 impact news consumption in Waterloo region?
Residents in Waterloo region are reacting to the controversy surrounding Bill C-18, and the fallout that followed, including news being blocked on some online platforms.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyber attacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
-
OPP launching text messaging pilot project
Starting July 10, the Ontario Provincial Police will launch a new initiative that involves sending text messages to people who call-in to report certain incidents.
-
Gen Z still sees a stigma around hearing aids
Hearing aids have improved dramatically in the 120+ years since they were invented – however a recent survey indicates that there is still a stigma around them with young people.
Ottawa
-
Veteran Ottawa quarterback Masoli to make '23 season debut versus Ticats
Jeremiah Masoli will make his season debut when Ottawa visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. Masoli's return will come a year to the day when he suffered a season-ending leg injury versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders -- a span of 17 games that saw the Redblacks go 5-12.
-
A sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with no heat warning
It's a sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with more comfortable temperatures.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
Windsor
-
Section of Ouellette Avenue reopens following 'individual in crisis' incident
A section of Ouellette Avenue has reopened Saturday morning after Windsor police responded to an incident involving a person in crisis.
-
Windsor police uncover outlaw motorcycle club; drugs and weapons investigation ongoing
Investigators confirmed to CTV News that one of three people arrested last month in Windsor has ties to the “One Order Motorcycle Club,” which has chapters in London, Toronto and Halifax.
-
‘The issue has become so deep’: CMHC report shows Windsor rental market becoming increasingly unaffordable
New data shows that the rental market in Windsor is tightening further — leaving low and middle-income earners unable to afford a place to live in the region.
Barrie
-
Canada's 2nd case of invasive species oak wilt is confirmed in Simcoe County
Oak wilt was first found in Niagara Falls in June, and now it's been confirmed in a residential neighbourhood in Midhurst.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heat
Officers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
In case you needed this today: This CTV News super fan will pull at your heartstrings
CTV News Barrie super fan, Ethen Corrigan, has worked tirelessly to recreate the Barrie studio using his favourite video game, so we decided to surprise him for his efforts.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
-
Boots on the ground: Tens of thousands in P.E.I. for Cavendish Beach Music Festival
The biggest outdoor music festival in Prince Edward Island is well underway. Friday was the second day of the 2023 Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Cavendish, P.E.I.
-
Gas price gap grows on the N.B.-Maine border with new carbon regulations
The tradition of Canadians crossing the border to buy cheap gas is hardly new, but new carbon regulations have made the price discrepancy even wider.
Calgary
-
Trudeau set to attend pair of Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
-
Blue Bombers pull ahead in second half to defeat Stampeders 24-11
Greg McCrae showcased his versatility and value in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 24-11 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.
-
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspect after transit sex assaults
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in tracking down a sexual assault suspect after an incident on a transit bus last fall.
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Blue Bombers pull ahead in second half to defeat Stampeders 24-11
Greg McCrae showcased his versatility and value in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 24-11 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'It’s time they made a decision': Surrey residents losing patience over policing problem
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke released multiple videos on social media this week in support of keeping the RCMP as the city's police of jurisdiction.
-
North Vancouver man speaks out after dogs attacked by pack of coyotes on popular hiking trail
A North Vancouver man says his dogs were attacked by a pack of coyotes in the Lynn Headwaters area this week.
-
Newly discovered wildfire prompts brief evacuation order in B.C. Interior
A township in B.C.'s north Okanagan issued evacuation orders for 18 addresses Friday afternoon, but within a few hours, the orders had been rescinded.
Edmonton
-
Global cyberattack affected some Sun Life members’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
-
Gap between high and low income Canadian households widening at record pace: StatCan
Amid the increased cost of living and declining real estate market, Statistics Canada is reporting a rapid widening gap between high and low income households.
-
Edmontonians 'needn't worry' about peace bonds issued for detainees returning from Syrian camps
The lawyer for two women and three children returning home to Edmonton on Friday after spending about five years in Syrian detention camps says despite a federal court ordering peace bonds for the adults, the public has nothing to fear.