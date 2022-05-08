Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
The first Sunday and day five of the Ontario election campaign is expected to be a quiet one.
Some of the major party leaders will visit various parts of the province on Mother's Day, but announcements will be scarce.
The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.
This is where the leaders will be on May 8:
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
- 10 a.m. hosts Mother's Day brunch in Cambridge, Ont.
PC Leader Doug Ford
- 9:30 a.m. makes an announcement in Timmins, Ont.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
- 11:30 a.m. visit to Guelph Sikh Society Gurdwara
- Afternoon speaking with local constituents and debate prep
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
- No scheduled events
