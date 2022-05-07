Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day four of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.

The Liberals will be making stops in Ottawa, Kingston and then Toronto, while the Green Party will spend the day in Guelph, Ont. Progressive Conservative will be in Sault Ste. Marie and the NDP will be in Bowmanville, Ont.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 7:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

9:30 a.m. makes an announcement in Sault Ste. Marie

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

10:30 a.m. makes a platform announcement in Ottawa

2:30 p.m. visits Science Rendezvous in Kingston

3:10 p.m. visits a farmer's market in Kingston

6:30 p.m. Participates in a meet and greet with supporters in Toronto

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner

8:30 a.m. visits Guelph Farmers' Market in Guelph

10 a.m. canvassing in Guelph

5:30 p.m. Attending Guelph Home Builders Association Gala in Guelph

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath