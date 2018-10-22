

A shakeup at Toronto city hall is on the horizon.

Polls opened across Ontario on Monday morning as voters prepare to cast their ballots in municipal elections.

The hour-long show will be hosted by anchors Ken Shaw and Michelle Dubé. Our reporters will be bringing you live coverage from hot-button mayoral races in Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Whitchurch-Stouffville, and Oshawa, and notable neck-and-neck fights between incumbents for city council.

An expert panel of judges will break down what the results mean for each region.

The panel:

Jim Warren

Jim Warren is a tried-and-tested political strategist and communications specialist. He has worked in some of the highest offices in the province, including with former premier Dalton McGuinty and former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman. In those positions, Mr. Warren often had to engage his skills in issues and crisis management, strategic communications, and media relations. Now, he runs a consulting firm, and is a political pundit for various local and national media.

Melissa Lantsman

Melissa Lantsman is an experienced spokesperson and public relations expert. She has held roles within the federal government, including in the offices of the minister of finance, minister of the environment and minister of foreign affairs during the Stephen Harper government. Lantsman is fresh off her role as spokesperson and leader of the Progressive Conservative Party Campaign War Room for the 2018 provincial election, which saw Doug Ford become premier.

Rocco Achampong

Rocco Achampong was part of the legal challenge against the Ford government bill to cut the size of Toronto city council. He was previously registered as a candidate in Ward 13, prior to the government’s decision to reduce council seats from 47 to 25. He later withdrew his name. Achampong is a University of Toronto graduate. He has been in private practice in Toronto since 2010.

