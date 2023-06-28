Where to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto

Firework are set off at Ashbridges Bay in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Firework are set off at Ashbridges Bay in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton