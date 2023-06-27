What's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day?

Canada Day is right around the corner.

The statutory holiday falls on a Saturday this year, which means some businesses and services that normally run on the weekend will be closed.

Here’s what is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto in 2023.

CANADA DAY (Saturday, July 1)

What’s open?

Alcohol

The Beer Store from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with select branches offering delivery services from both Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats

Most Wine Rack stores, except for a few located inside of grocery stores

Groceries

Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eataly’s market from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., though fresh counters close an hour beforehand

Pusateri’s Fine Foods on Avenue Road and Yorkville Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Bayview Village from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

T&T Supermarkets, though some stores may close earlier. Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online

Whole Foods in Yorkville and Square One Mississauga from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping

Things to do

Transit

The TTC will run on its regular Saturday schedule

What’s closed?

Alcohol

LCBO, though some municipalities may have LCBO Convenience Outlets open

Groceries

All Costco stores, including deliveries

Many Loblaws store locations (including Fortinos, No Frills, Zehrs and Shoppers Drug Mart). Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online

Most Metro and Food Basics, though some will run on modified hours. Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online

Whole Foods in Leaside, Yonge and Sheppard, Unionville and Oakville

Shopping

Transit

GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule

Services

Most banks

Government offices, including ServiceOntario

Toronto Public Libraries

MONDAY, JULY 3

Most businesses will run as normally scheduled on Monday, but there are some services that will be closed or running on a modified schedule.

What’s closed?

Transit

GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule

The TTC will run on its holiday schedule, meaning all routes will run on their Sunday service but will start at around 6 a.m. Routes that do not normally run on Sundays will not operate today

Services

Canada Post mail delivery

Most banks

Government offices, including ServiceOntario

Shopping