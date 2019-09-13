

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





If you feel up to braving the outdoors on the night of spooky Friday the 13th, head out into a clearing and take a look at the sky—if you are lucky, you will be able to spot the rare Harvest Moon floating above the city.

The Harvest Moon occurs annually near the autumnal equinox and is known for its orange-red colouring. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the light from the moon was historically used by farmers to help them harvest their crops before the season changed.

While this is the first full moon to appear on a Friday the 13th in more than a decade, the appearance of a Harvest Moon on the date is a little rarer. The next Harvest Moon to fall on a Friday the 13th is not expected until August 2049.

The full moon should be visible in Toronto around midnight—specifically 12:33 a.m. on Sept. 14th, according to NASA. Pending any weather developments, the full moon should be visible every night until Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, Environment Canada is calling for rain Friday night, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Paul Delaney, a professor of physics and astronomy at York University, told CTV News Toronto that if the sky is clear, residents hoping to spot the moon should “look towards the east.”

“Go out as the sun is setting, the full moon will be rising in the east and it will be absolutely gorgeous. Last night it was absolutely spectacular, a little bit of cloud drifting in front of it. If you are into photography, this is the opportunity.”

Delaney said that the Harvest Moon is expected to be extraordinary.

“As you can imagine, when (a full moon) does fall incredibly close to the autumnal equinox, it adds a bit of a special quality to it,” he said.

The autumn equinox occurs on Sept. 23.