TORONTO -- The driver of a convertible is "lucky to be alive" after the wheels of a UPS truck flew off and bounced into oncoming traffic on Highway 407.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened near Leslie Street in Markham around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the wheels came off the delivery truck and bounced into the oncoming lanes.

"Those wheels they bounced across the 407 eastbound lanes and ended up way off in the distance, striking a westbound convertible. That vehicle ended up going into the ditch and rolling over several times," Schmidt said.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Police said another vehicle was also struck by the bouncing tires.

"This is the time of year where we typically see an increase of wheel separations because people are installing their winter tires," Schmidt said.

Police are warning motorists who have recently had their tires changed to check their wheel fasteners.

No charges have been.