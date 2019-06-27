What you need to know ahead of the Rolling Stones concert
Ronnie Wood, left to right, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, October 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michel Euler
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:28PM EDT
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people will flock to Oro-Medonte, Ont. on Saturday as the Rolling Stones take the stage for the only Canadian stop of their North American tour.
The Stones will perform on June 29 at the outdoor Burl's Creek Event Grounds, about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.
Here’s what you need to know:
The event will be cashless
The only acceptable forms of payment on-site will be debit or credit cards. This includes the parking lots and other event spaces.
There will also be no ATM at the event site.
Clear bag policy
Similarly to the Ariana Grande concert at Scotiabank Arena, fans heading to the Rolling Stones concert will only be allowed to bring clear bags with their belongings.
According to the event's website, the bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and must not exceed 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches in size. Small clutch bags no more than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be allowed in addition to the clear bags.
Concert-goers can also bring a one gallon (10-inch) clear plastic re-sealable Ziploc bag.
Transit
GO Transit is partnering with Bus.com to help concert-goers get to and from the Rolling Stones concert this long weekend.
On Saturday, GO customers will be able to take a shuttle between Allandale Waterfront GO Station in Barrie and the concert venue.
Following the show, GO Transit will run a special all-stops southbound train from Allandale Waterfront GO Station to Union Station, departing at 1 a.m.
Customers can purchase their shuttle bus tickets in advance or on the day of the event.
Parking
The event location is encouraging concert-goers to purchase parking passes in advance.
All vehicles must be off the parking lot as of 12 p.m. on June 30. Those who want to stay overnight may purchase a camping pass.
Camping grounds open at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
The following items are not allowed at the event space:
- No coolers of any size, soft or hard-sided.
- No weapons of any kind, or anything that could be considered a weapon.
- No outside food or beverage including alcohol.
- No glass, including perfume or cologne.
- No sprays, deodorants, or aerosols of any kind.
- No flares, fireworks, pyrotechnics, or laser pointers.
- No megaphones or air-horns.
- No studded jewelry or long chains on wallets or purses.
- No audio or recording equipment such as iPads, tablets, computers, etc.
- No professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses.
- No drones
- No umbrellas – small, medium, or golfing.
- No selfie sticks.
- No balloons, balls, Frisbees, and/or any other projectiles.
- No drugs, illegal substances, legal highs, nitrous oxide, psychoactive substances, etc.
- Any item deemed to be inappropriate or offensive, including clothing.
- No chairs of any kind in the entertainment space
- No animals – service animals are permitted.