

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





On Saturday, tens of thousands of people will flock to Oro-Medonte, Ont. on Saturday as the Rolling Stones take the stage for the only Canadian stop of their North American tour.

The Stones will perform on June 29 at the outdoor Burl's Creek Event Grounds, about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.

Here’s what you need to know:

The event will be cashless

The only acceptable forms of payment on-site will be debit or credit cards. This includes the parking lots and other event spaces.

There will also be no ATM at the event site.

Clear bag policy

Similarly to the Ariana Grande concert at Scotiabank Arena, fans heading to the Rolling Stones concert will only be allowed to bring clear bags with their belongings.

According to the event's website, the bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and must not exceed 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches in size. Small clutch bags no more than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be allowed in addition to the clear bags.

Concert-goers can also bring a one gallon (10-inch) clear plastic re-sealable Ziploc bag.

Transit

GO Transit is partnering with Bus.com to help concert-goers get to and from the Rolling Stones concert this long weekend.

On Saturday, GO customers will be able to take a shuttle between Allandale Waterfront GO Station in Barrie and the concert venue.

Following the show, GO Transit will run a special all-stops southbound train from Allandale Waterfront GO Station to Union Station, departing at 1 a.m.

Customers can purchase their shuttle bus tickets in advance or on the day of the event.

Parking

The event location is encouraging concert-goers to purchase parking passes in advance.

All vehicles must be off the parking lot as of 12 p.m. on June 30. Those who want to stay overnight may purchase a camping pass.

Camping grounds open at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The following items are not allowed at the event space: