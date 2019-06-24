

Ariana Grande is coming back to Toronto and heightened security measures have been temporarily put into effect once again.

Fans headed to Wednesday night’s show at Scotiabank Arena will only be allowed to carry one “100 per cent clear” plastic or vinyl bag that is a maximum size of 30 cm x 15 cm x 30 cm.

“All belongings must be individually placed in clear bags and cannot be placed in additional bags within,” a news release issued by the venue on Monday said. “If a fan has a medically necessary item, it will be permitted after a thorough inspection.”

The restrictions will be posted on a screen outside of the arena ahead of the concert with images showing what an approved bag may look like.

Fans who purchased tickets to the event will receive an email notifying them of the rules as well.

The enhanced security measures come in the wake of a bombing outside of a Grande show in Manchester, U.K. in 2017. The attack, which ISIS claimed responsibility for, left 22 people dead and 59 others injured.

Those who do not already own an acceptable bag are being encouraged to purchase one from the tour. The Grande-branded bags include a wristlet with straps, a tote bag or a fanny pack and each sell for $10.

The same security measures were implemented in April of this year when Grande played at Scotiabank Arena.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.