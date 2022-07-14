What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
The newest mutation involving the Omicron variant has brought about a rapid rise in cases in Ontario and renewed concerns about the possible revival of public health measures.
Here is what you need to know about BA.5 and Ontario’s latest wave:
So what exactly is the BA.5 subvariant?
The subvariant was first detected by scientists in South Africa in January and has been formally tracked by the Wold Health Organization since April. It has already driven a resurgence in viral activity in a number of countries, including Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States. The good news is that it not believed to cause more severe illness than earlier strains of Omicron but it could be more infectious. In Ontario, the percentage of samples identified as BA.5 following whole genome sequencing has risen from 14.8 per cent at this time last month to approximately 66 per cent as of July 6 and it is now being blamed for brining about Ontario’s first summer wave since the onset of the pandemic.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I think that the fact that it's quickly become dominant is a way to show how infectious it is,” Dr. Karen Born, who is the assistant scientific director of Ontario’s Science Advisory Table, told CP24.com this week. “We are learning more about BA.5 every day, there is just a huge volume of studies going on about it but the early studies do show that it replicates more quickly as compared to prior strains and it replicates more quickly in the body as well, making it very efficient and much more contagious.”
What is it doing to transmission?
Most experts agree that Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic driven by the BA.5 subvariant. The science table has said that the wave likely began on June 17, though there is no real consensus on when it might peak. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last month has risen by about 52 per cent and now stands at 712, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on July 7. However, the burden on the healthcare system is nowhere near what it was during the initial Omicron wave in January when more than 4,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Most experts agree that Ontario is unlikely to see thousands of COVID positive individuals in hospitals during this wave but there are concerns about how well-equipped the healthcare system is to respond to even a moderate uptick in patient volumes.
“The challenge is that this wave is coming at a time when the healthcare system remains very fragile, very backlogged and its summer holidays, so nurses, physicians, other healthcare workers are all taking time off,” Born told CP24.com. “So, you know, the system is potentially at a time where it lacks the capacity for, you know, a huge wave of increased demand.”
Do existing vaccines still work against BA.5?
Yes and no. Scientists have pointed to several mutations in BA.5 that could help it evade the body’s immune response, either from vaccination or a prior infection. This could account for some of the increased transmissibility associated with the virus, experts say. There was also a study published this week which found that vaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 now provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era. Vaccination, however, is still believed to be extremely effective against hospitalization and death, even in the era of BA.5.
“Basically what it does is it just chips away at some of the protective immunity we might have gained from vaccination or from recovery from infection, such that people are prone to infection or reinfection, even in those who were vaccinated or who have been infected in the past,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24.com this week. “That doesn't mean everyone's going to get infected. That doesn't mean we're back to square one by any means. It just means that one component of the immune system, the antibody response, doesn't protect us as well as we were once protected in terms of getting this infection.”
What about rapid tests?
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said this week that the later Omicron variants, including BA.5, have impacted the sensitivity of a standard rapid antigen test, reducing sensitivity to 50 to 60 per cent. Moore said you can assume you have COVID-19 if you test positive, but one negative test isn’t enough to conclude you are COVID-free.
If BA.5 is so different why hasn’t it been classified as a variant of concern?
There have now been five subvariants in the Omicron era and despite notable genetic mutations that make each subsequent one a little different, Bogoch said that they do appear to all “fall under the same umbrella.” He said he has heard some people “grumbling that BA.5 is pretty far removed from BA.1 and BA.2” but doesn’t believe how the virus is classified matters hugely.
“There are some subtle nuances associated with BA.5 that make it different from other ones. But really the public health message is still the same. Nothing has changed in terms of how to best protect yourself and those around you from the virus,” he said.
Who is most at risk from a BA.5 infection?
Bogoch said that the experience of other countries suggests it is the same people who have been at-risk throughout the pandemic, specifically older Ontarians and people with underlying health conditions. But he said that there is also an increased risk factor for individuals who are not fully up to date on their vaccinations. That could, of course, be a problem in Toronto where only about 54 per cent of eligible residents have received a third dose.
“I think that there are some misconceptions that members of the public have where it is like ‘I've had COVID, I had COVID in 2020 and I'm not going to get it again.’ That's just not true,” Bogoch told CP24.com.
Could this wave end up resulting in some public health restrictions being revived?
Dr. Moore told reporters this week that he is not “considering recommending to the government any further public health measures” right now. He said that if BA.5 results in a spike in transmission to the point that the province’s healthcare system is threatened he would act but doesn’t anticipate having to do so. Bogoch, meanwhile, told CP24.com that the threat posed by BA.5 can be better addressed through “honest and effective” communication with the public rather than legislation.
“We talk about communication to help drive positive human behavior. But that doesn't mean a press conference at 3 p.m. in the afternoon saying ‘hey everyone, this is a wave, put on your mask.’ You actually have to have a dedicated communications strategy and build trust in communities,” he said. “We talk about this like it is just virology and public health and medicine but is not. If you really want to create safer communities and protect Canadians better, it really involves utilizing the expertise of the social scientists and having meaningful community outreach and meaningful communication strategies because a lot of this is ensuring people take the steps that they need to do to protect themselves and those around them.”
Will a BA.5-specific vaccine be approved?
Several manufacturers have been racing to develop new vaccines that are more specifically targeted at the Omicron variant. Moderna is believed to be finalizing the regulatory submissions for its bivalent vaccine, which combines a portion of the original mRNA formula with a new updated version designed to better neutralize Omicron. Clinical trial data released last month revealed that the vaccine is more effective against BA.5 than its currently approved booster shot. However, the data showed a diminished immune response against BA.5 compared to BA.1. Speaking with reporters this week, Moore said that Ontario anticipates having access to updated vaccines in the fall but is still seeking “clarity” on “what will be the components of the fall vaccine.”
“If it is going to be BA.4 or BA.5 (specific) I anticipate they will have to ramp up production and it might be somewhat delayed, so maybe November or December,” he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
A man who was acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing case was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday morning, according to witnesses.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has died at age 73.
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.
Bank of Canada rate hike contributes to loonie falling to a 20-month low
The Bank of Canada's largest interest rate hike in 24 years caused the loonie to drop to a 20-month low as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve would mirror the full percentage point hike in two weeks.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Montreal
-
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
-
Ottawa voices support for Indigenous community's desire to be exempt from Bill 96
While in Quebec Thursday, federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu vowed to support Indigenous communities in their desire to be exempt from language law Bill 96.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
London
-
New service for homeless Listowel, Ont. residents opens
Listowel is a bustling, prosperous community, but more North Perth residents are homeless or on the brink of homelessness than ever before.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges have been upgraded following the death of a man who was on fire in east London.
-
Youth facing 16 charges in connection to online gaming fraud: Police
A London youth is facing 16 charges in connection with several frauds that police say targeted legal, online gaming.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Around 300 cannabis plants found in commercial vehicle: police
Wellington County OPP found approximately 300 cannabis plants in a commercial vehicle during a safety inspection.
Northern Ontario
-
Home sales, prices plunged in Greater Sudbury last month
The Sudbury Real Estate Board says there was a significant decline in the number of homes sold in the city last month compared to the same time in 2021.
-
This is why Ontarians will get money sent to them by the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Avoid swimming in Elliot Lake's Spine Beach, health unit warns
Algoma Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Spine Beach in Elliot Lake, saying water samples taken July 11 had high levels of bacteria.
Ottawa
-
One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
-
Senators sign Josh Norris to new eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have signed Josh Norris to a new eight-year contract, the latest in a series of moves to lock up the future of the club.
-
CHEO apologizes after errant sign wrongly says emergency room overloaded
The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario is apologizing after a sign outside the hospital incorrectly said the emergency room was overloaded and directed patients elsewhere.
Windsor
-
Fire at old Windsor Arena closes section of McDougall Avenue
A section of McDougall Avenue is closed due to an upgraded working fire in the area.
-
Chatham-Kent youth facing manslaughter charge
A Chatham-Kent youth who was arrested last month for aggravated assault is now looking at a manslaughter charge after the victim succumbed to their injuries, police say.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing a local business at knifepoint
Windsor police were able to recover a number of stolen items including credit and debit cards after quickly arresting a suspect involved in a knifepoint robbery.
Barrie
-
Officers swarm Barrie residence in ongoing drug investigation
Several uniformed and plain-clothed officers swarmed a house in Barrie's east end on Thursday.
-
Barrie woman accused of drunk driving nearly hits officer directing traffic, police say
A Barrie woman accused of driving intoxicated with an open bottle of alcohol faces multiple charges after police say she nearly hit a police officer directing traffic at an Innisfil intersection.
-
Simcoe County retiree wins millions with lottery ticket
A Simcoe County man hopes to check some items off his bucket list after a recent $2 million lottery win.
Atlantic
-
Cross-examination of N.S. killer's spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer
There are good reasons why the spouse of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history should not face cross-examination when she testifies Friday before a public inquiry, her lawyer says.
-
N.S. reports 5 deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations in COVID-19 dashboard update
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in cases and deaths in the province’s weekly dashboard update.
-
Worker dies at N.S. rock quarry after piece of equipment catches fire: Department of Labour
A workplace death at a rock quarry in Nova Scotia's Strait area is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
Calgary
-
When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility?
Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta has still not expanded its eligibility.
-
'Loved every second': Johnny Gaudreau thanks Calgary fans for support
Shortly after his arrival in Ohio after signing on with the Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau was all smiles at a media conference on Thursday.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old
A Lethbridge man has been charged following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl who he coached.
Winnipeg
-
3D-printed gun seized by Winnipeg police; 24-year-old man charged
A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following a multi-month investigation into alleged 3D gun printing that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double, hospital admissions rise
A new report from the Manitoba government shows that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July as hospitalization continue to rise.
-
Severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, large hail to parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in some parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail.
Vancouver
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
A man who was acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing case was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday morning, according to witnesses.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back over 400 as latest wave grows
For the first time in more than a month, the number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has risen above 400.
-
Road rage incident: Erratic driver punched another motorist in the face, police say
Police in New Westminster are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect in an apparent road rage incident that unfolded last week.
Edmonton
-
Court documents detail RCMP hacking investigation into MLA Thomas Dang
Court documents show Mounties were initially pursuing criminal charges against an Alberta legislature member who admitted to hacking a government health website.
-
Big crowds, road closures, and heavy security expected for Pope's visit to Alberta
Organizers of the Pope's upcoming visit to Alberta are asking people to arrive early to events so Indigenous residential school survivors and elders can participate with dignity.
-
Downtown crosswalk repainted in orange, now reads, 'Every child matters'
A newly painted crosswalk in central Edmonton is 'reconciliation in action,' says one organizer. City crews on Thursday painted the crosswalk on 110 Street at 107 Avenue orange with white eagle features and lettering that reads, 'Every child matters.'