COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
The provincial booking site began allowing anyone 18 and older who had their first booster at least five months ago to book another shot as of 8 a.m.
Previously, second boosters -- or fourth doses -- were only available to immunocompromised people, those aged 60 and older, and Indigenous adults.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is signalling that people who don't have underlying health conditions may choose to wait for the fall, when it's hoped that vaccines specifically targeting the Omicron variant will become available.
He has said that Ontarians should speak with their health-care provider about whether a fourth dose is right for them.
Moore says it is recommended that people wait at least three months after a COVID-19 infection to get a booster shot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Bill Gates gives US$20 billion to stem 'significant suffering'
Bill Gates, concerned about the 'significant suffering' caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday that he will donate US$20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Is there an ozone hole above the tropics? Canadian study ignites debate among scientists
An Ontario researcher says he's discovered a new ozone hole that's seven times larger than the Antarctic ozone hole, a claim that other atmospheric scientists are questioning.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday amid increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
London
-
Hazmat situation in east London
Emergency crews are on scene of what’s being described as a “hazmat incident” in east London.
-
Wheels off on Highway 401
A Melbourne man is charged after police say two wheels came off the trailer of a transport truck.
-
'He could light up a room with his smile': Family mourns loss of loved one
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
Cause of fire at Kitchener warehouse under investigation
A fire at a warehouse on Borden Street in Kitchener brought out more than a dozen firefighters on Wednesday night.
-
Two charged in screen slashing at Waterloo cinema
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of screen slashings at several southern Ontario movie theatres – including in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
This is why Ontarians will get money sent to them by the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Frood Road stabbing
The man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double-stabbing earlier this month on Frood Road has been arrested, Sudbury police say.
-
North Bay man facing list of charges after breaking into same place twice in one day
A 19-year-old North Bay man is facing a list of 15 charges and is accused of breaking into the home of someone known to him, assaulting them and an officer, police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
Windsor
-
Windsor fire battling blaze on Tuscarora Street
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Tuscarora Street near McDougall Street and Glengarry Avenue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Remainder of week filled with sunshine in Windsor-Essex
There’s lots of sunshine in the forecast for Winsor-Essex with temperatures right on the seasonal mark.
Barrie
-
The latest AMA is Barrie-centric
Barrie is relaunching the Ask Me program, which includes a mobile visitor information service that will benefit not only visitors to Barrie’s waterfront but also downtown businesses.
-
Saluting the peacekeepers
To jump-start Peacekeepers week, a United Nations flag raising ceremony will take place at Barrie City Hall on August 3, at 11 a.m., with a proclamation of Peacekeepers Week from August 3 to August 9.
-
Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance case
Talking with Mohamad Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier in Quebec Wednesday, he confirmed to CTV News that the accused is pleading not guilty.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Worker dies at eastern Nova Scotia quarry
A workplace death at an eastern Nova Scotia rock quarry is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
-
'Heartbeat of Mother Earth': Calgary Stampede hosts first powwow at Saddledome
The Calgary Stampede Powwow runs through Thursday, as 20 dancers remaining in each category compete for a place in the top 10 and a cash prize.
-
Flames forward Gaudreau leaves Calgary for the Columbus Blue Jackets, as Flames fan reaction pours in
After testing the open market as an NHL free agent on Wednesday, Calgary Flames star forward Johnny Gaudreau signed a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, a day after a parting discussion that Flames general manager Brad Treliving described as 'emotional.'
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
-
Brandon police arrest man after assault streamed on Facebook
Brandon police officers arrested a 46-year-old man following an assault that was streamed on social media earlier in the month.
Vancouver
-
Province to provide update on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion
The province will provide an update on the long awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, which is the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades.
-
'Rapid' spread of avian flu cases prompts call from SPCA for B.C. residents to remove bird feeders
With dozens of confirmed avian flu cases among wild birds in B.C., the provincial SPCA is urging residents to temporarily remove bird feeders to stop the rapid spread of the disease.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Edmonton
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
-
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat returns for a few days
Sunshine and above-average temperatures for the next three days in Edmonton and area.