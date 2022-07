COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59

Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

The provincial booking site began allowing anyone 18 and older who had their first booster at least five months ago to book another shot as of 8 a.m.

Previously, second boosters -- or fourth doses -- were only available to immunocompromised people, those aged 60 and older, and Indigenous adults.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is signalling that people who don't have underlying health conditions may choose to wait for the fall, when it's hoped that vaccines specifically targeting the Omicron variant will become available.

He has said that Ontarians should speak with their health-care provider about whether a fourth dose is right for them.

Moore says it is recommended that people wait at least three months after a COVID-19 infection to get a booster shot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.