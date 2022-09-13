What you need to know abou the new bivalent booster in Ontario
By the end of September, Ontario adults will be able to get their bivalent COVID-19 booster shots.
This new vaccine has been highly anticipated, with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore even urging healthy Ontarians to wait for it instead of getting their fourth vaccine doses back in May.
Here’s what you need to know:
How is this vaccine different than the other boosters?
The new booster is a bivalent vaccine, which means it protects individuals against two strains of COVID-19—the original strain and the Omicron variant.
Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto’s associate medical officer of health, explains the vaccine was made specifically for the BA.1 Omicron subvariant, but should provide strong protection from all subvariants, including the BA.5, which is currently the dominant strain.
“The findings show that the bivalent vaccine gives a good immune response against BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5,” she said.
“We know that even though the next variant might not even be a BA.5, but we haven't needed the exact match to get good protection from the vaccines and so that's why we think that even with this BA.1 variant in the vaccine you will get some cross protection for an anticipated new variant that may be coming.”
Who can get the vaccine right now?
As of Sept. 12, bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments are available for individuals aged 70 and up, as well as residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and other congregate settings. First Nations aged 18 and up are also eligible along with immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12, pregnant individuals and health-care workers.
All other Ontario adults will become eligible on Sept. 26.
How long should you wait to get the bivalent booster?
Health experts say you should wait a minimum of three months before getting this vaccine. The province is recommending that individuals wait six months before getting this new dose, but Dubey says that anyone who got their last dose 12 weeks previously should look into getting it.
“It's also because we're going to have a lot more COVID activity circulating later on in the fall that you could wait for that shorter interval three months or so anywhere between three and six months is when you could get this next booster.”
Those who had a recent COVID-19 infection are also being urged to get the bivalent booster closer to the three-month time period.
However, those who want to book their shot between three and six months will have to do so by calling the provincial booking line rather than booking through the portal.
The number is 1-833-943-3900.
What happens if I have a booster scheduled already but want the bivalent vaccine?
Health officials say that if you have already made an appointment for a COVID-19 booster, you will be able to get the bivalent vaccine instead if supply is available.
How do I book a shot?
The bivalent booster can be booked using the same systems you used to book a previous COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can use the provincial portal or sign up through their public health units.
Select pharmacies will also be offering the vaccine.
Do you need a regular booster in order to get the bivalent vaccine?
The bivalent vaccine is available for those who already went through the original course of COVID-19 vaccine; however you do not need a booster in order to get it.
“If you were never vaccinated and you're an adult, you will actually have to start with the primary series and the primary series or the two doses of the original vaccine,” Dubey said.
However, Dubey said it’s unclear if getting a booster of the original vaccine prior to the bivalent makes it more effective.
“But what we do know, regardless, is that the data is showing that getting repeated boosters is actually safe. … The immunity can wane and so getting another booster will re-boost that immunity, giving you that stronger protection when you need it.”
I got all the COVID-19 boosters. Do I really need this one?
While COVID-19 vaccines may not prevent someone from contracting the virus, it does help mitigate the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization and death.
According to Dubey, the bivalent vaccine is “worth getting.”
“The world is changing. COVID is changing. We're constantly trying to catch up to it, and this vaccine is an attempt for us to get that better protection this fall and winter, especially as we're really all back at regular activities,” she said, adding that it’s imperative to have that protection as people may not be masking or practicing physical distancing.
“This is the one booster dose that I think is worth getting.”
Can I get this booster with the flu shot?
Yes. The COVID-19 bivalent vaccine can be taken at the same time as the flu shot, although health experts say they must be administered to different arms.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
NEW | Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
Feds to unveil details of cost-of-living aids for low, modest income Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today will unveil the full details of a plan to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
Montreal
-
CAQ visiting Montreal riding held for decades by Liberals but now up for grabs
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is visiting a Montreal riding held by the Quebec Liberals for decades but is now a three-way battleground.
-
Busy night for Montreal police after 3 shootings within 2 hours of each other
Montreal police raced across the city in response to three shootings that occurred within two hours of each other.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
London
-
London schools closed due to police investigation
Multiple schools in London are closed Tuesday morning and police say there is an ongoing investigation at at school in the 1300 block of Oxford St. west.
-
Building evacuated after fire in south east London
Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London. According to London fire, the incident started just after 10 p.m. at 88 King Edward Ave. on the lowest level of a three-storey walk up building.
-
Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo police look for missing 80-year-old man from Cambridge
Waterloo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old Cambridge man.
-
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 workers, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president says the likelihood of a strike is 100 per cent.
-
Some in Indigenous community face conflicting emotions over Queen’s death
The Indigenous community in Waterloo region is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some calling their relationship with the Crown, complicated and strained by a complex colonial past.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal crash closes Sudbury's Radar Road west of the airport
A fatal crash has closed Radar Road in Greater Sudbury from Jackpine Crescent at the Radar Base to Dupuis Drive, Sudbury police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lasalle Boulevard closed at Barrydowne Road after pedestrian hit by vehicle
There has been a second road closure in Greater Sudbury due to another crash Tuesday morning.
-
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Late summer storm could bring 50 to 75 mm of rain to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, saying the capital could see as much as 75 mm of rain this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Windsor
-
Showers and thunder expected in Windsor
Rain showers in the forecast for Windsor-Essex to start Tuesday off. Temperatures remain a little warm and above the average for this time of year.
-
Windsor man to walk 250km while ‘Birding for Boobies’
A Windsor man is taking his hobby on the road next month, planning a 250-kilometre walk to Kitchener.
-
‘We have been inundated’: Book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II set up at city hall
Residents and visitors in the City of Windsor are invited to sign a book of condolences to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.
Barrie
-
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II scheduled across Simcoe County
From Simcoe County Legions to locally owned shops, many across the area are reflecting on their personal connection with the royal family and the Queen's visits over the years.
-
Large fire engulfs barn in Clearview Township Monday
Three different fire departments joined as one after a fire erupted in Clearview Monday evening.
-
Families of Barrie, Ont. crash victims say final goodbyes
Family and friends gathered at Adams Funeral Home in Barrie on Monday to pay their respects to one of the young adults killed in a car crash more than two weeks ago.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Nova Scotia Power wants to raise the cost of electricity by 11.6 per cent by 2024
Customers and business operators are voicing their opposition to a possible power rate hike in Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta shrouded in smoke from B.C. fires
Calgary and parts of southern Alberta are seeing a late start to the wildfire smoke season, with fires in B.C. and the northwestern U.S. pushing a thick layer of smoke into the region.
-
2 adults, 7 children escape southeast house fire
An early morning basement fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows sent nine people, including seven children, into the street.
-
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
-
'I was quite fortunate': Winnipeg man warning others in his neighbourhood after being stalked by coyotes
A Winnipeg man is sharing his story of a close encounter with a group of coyotes last week.
Vancouver
-
Warning about 'ghost' fishing gear after seagull swallows 5 cm hook
An animal rescue based in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has issued a warning about so-called "ghost" fishing gear after a seagull swallowed a five-centimetre hook.
-
Should Canadians get a paid day off for the Queen's funeral?
On Monday, Sept. 19, the day Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, most Canadians will be at work or school. But some supporters of the beloved monarch are hoping Justin Trudeau will declare the day a statutory holiday.
-
Canada's international student population climbs – in part due to strong interest from India
Tania Kaushal is one of tens of thousands of international students from India pursuing an education in B.C., part of a growing population in the province and nation wide.
Edmonton
-
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
-
Feds to unveil details of cost-of-living aids for low, modest income Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today will unveil the full details of a plan to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles in Belfast, Queen's coffin to return to London
King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.