

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





As the federal election campaign kicked off today, both the Liberal and Conservative parties unveiled the planes they will use to crisscross Canada for the next 40 days.

Both Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer have chartered planes from major Canadian airlines that they started using today.

Here’s what we know about the planes

The Liberal Party has chartered a 13-year-old Boeing 737-800 to fly Justin Trudeau and his staff across Canada.

The plane is a regular commercial jet that is owned by Air Transat. According to the airline, the Boeing 737-800 can fly a maximum distance of 4,300 kilometres without refueling. It cruises around 795km/h.

The plane’s interior, which was not reconfigured for the election campaign, doesn’t have a luxurious first class section. Instead, it has a few seats near the front of the plane with extra legroom.

Here’s a photo of the Liberal Party campaign plane. An Air Transat Boeing 737-800 C-GTQB. Arrived in Ottawa from Montreal short time ago.#cdnpoli #elxn43 https://t.co/wVS7jZnMKr pic.twitter.com/yvRqYFUdIm — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) September 11, 2019

The Air Transat logo has been peeled off the side of the plane and has been replaced with Trudeau’s name and the Liberal logo.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party has opted to charter a 21-year-old Airbus A319 from Air Canada for the election campaign.

The Airbus A319 has a slightly longer range with a maximum distance of 4,442 kilometres, according to Air Canada’s website. The cruising speed of the A319 is about 830km/h.

Wow, what an improvement ���� @AirCanada Airbus A319 C-GARG recently repainted with the new livery, and a shot from September with the old faded paint. #yvrspotters #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/3cVU8uoo2V — kent matthiesen (@kenters55) January 25, 2019

According to Air Canada, their A319’s are configured with 14 business class seats and 106 economy seats and have personal touch-screen televisions.

Air Canada has removed their logo from the plane and has replaced it with Scheer’s name and the Conservative Party’s logo.



Scheer boards his plane today in Ottawa, heading for Quebec City. (The Canadian Press)

The NDP normally charter a plane for their campaign but it has not been unveiled yet.

The Green Party said they will not charter a campaign plane and will rely on commercial flights.