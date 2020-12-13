TORONTO -- Bugs Bunny is back in a new sequel to the iconic 1996 “Space Jam”—and he now has a Toronto connection.

Voice actor Eric Bauza from Scarborough, Ont. will be picking up the mantle and playing the carrot-loving prankster in the film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” teaming up with NBA star LeBron James in the new adventure.

Speaking to CP24 earlier this week, Bauza said he has always had a love of animation, especially “edgy” cartoons like the Looney Toons.

“I mean you're talking to a kid that watched the original from 1996, when I was still in high school back in Scarborough, Ontario, a top the Scarborough bluffs,” he said, adding that he and his brother used to watch the Bugs Bunny and Tweety show every Saturday morning.

Back in March, Bauza put his new voice to good use in a COVID-19 PSA in which he tells kids to "wash your hands, like you was washing 10 carrots!"

COVID-19 PSA from Bugs Bunny.. ���� pic.twitter.com/cIxsGdKMFT — Eric Bauza (@bauzilla) March 19, 2020

Bauza’s repertoire also includes other Looney Toons favourites, including Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird and Marvin the Martian.

His advice to those struggling in the industry is not to give up, to follow their passions, and if interested in going into voice acting, study up on the original classics.

“Just don’t give up. Don’t give up on yourself, because if you take yourself out of the equation, then you’ll always wonder, what if?”