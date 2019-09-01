

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





It’s the last weekend before school officially starts. While some students may be rushing around trying to get last minute supplies, others will be packing their Monday with as many fun activities as possible—hoping to stretch out their final day of summer.

Here is a list of what is open and what is closed:

What’s open:

Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule and the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule

Most movie theatres

A little more than 60 Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open on Labour Day between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

What’s closed: