For the first time ever some Beer Store locations will be open on the Labour Day holiday.

The Beer Store has released a list of the 63 locations that will be open for the holiday on Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., across Ontario.

The Beer Store says that in addition to being open on Labour Day, all 452 locations will stay open on Sept. 1 until 6 p.m.

A spokesperson told CTV News Toronto the Beer Store is staying open for the holiday after recieving feedback from the public.

The provincial government has been embroiled in a battle with the Beer Store over its plan to roll out beer and wine in corner stores.

Last week, Ont. Finance Minister Rod Phillips struck a more conciliatory tone saying he wants to meet with CEO’s of the three major breweries that own the Beer Store – Molson, Labatt and Sleeman.

The Beer Store has a signed contract with the government that runs through 2024 to be the sole retailer of 12 and 24 packs.

Full list of the Beer Store locations that will be open on Labor Day: