Select Beer Stores to be open on Labour Day
A Toronto beer store is pictured on Thursday, April 16, 2015.(Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 2:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2019 2:38PM EDT
For the first time ever some Beer Store locations will be open on the Labour Day holiday.
The Beer Store has released a list of the 63 locations that will be open for the holiday on Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., across Ontario.
The Beer Store says that in addition to being open on Labour Day, all 452 locations will stay open on Sept. 1 until 6 p.m.
A spokesperson told CTV News Toronto the Beer Store is staying open for the holiday after recieving feedback from the public.
The provincial government has been embroiled in a battle with the Beer Store over its plan to roll out beer and wine in corner stores.
Last week, Ont. Finance Minister Rod Phillips struck a more conciliatory tone saying he wants to meet with CEO’s of the three major breweries that own the Beer Store – Molson, Labatt and Sleeman.
The Beer Store has a signed contract with the government that runs through 2024 to be the sole retailer of 12 and 24 packs.
Full list of the Beer Store locations that will be open on Labor Day:
- Store 2002 in Brampton
- Store 2006 in Brampton
- Store 2008 in Georgetown
- Store 2104 in Oshawa
- Store 2105 in Oshawa
- Store 2106 in Ajax
- Store 2107 in Bowmanville
- Store 2114 in Whitby
- Store 2141 in Cobourg
- Store 2312 in Toronto
- Store 2314 in York
- Store 2322 in Mississauga
- Store 2354 in York
- Store 2362 in Etobicoke
- Store 2371 in Toronto
- Store 2376 in Toronto
- Store 2379 in North York
- Store 2405 in Scarborough
- Store 2409 in Scarborough
- Store 2460 in Scarborough
- Store 2466 in Scarborough
- Store 2486 in Scarborough
- Store 3002 in Brantford
- Store 3053 in Chatham
- Store 3107 in London
- Store 3151 in Sarnia
- Store 3209 in Woodstock
- Store 3251 in Windsor
- Store 3258 in Windsor
- Store 3401 in Barrie
- Store 3404 in Alliston
- Store 3415 in East Gwillimbury
- Store 3429 in Barrie
- Store 3441 in Collingwood
- Store 3443 in Midland
- Store 3444 in Orillia
- Store 3503 in North Bay
- Store 3604 in Sudbury
- Store 3652 in Thunder Bay
- Store 3702 in Timmins
- Store 4006 in Orangeville
- Store 4007 in Guelph
- Store 4040 in Guelph
- Store 4056 in Hamilton
- Store 4057 in Hamilton
- Store 4059 in Hamilton
- Store 4066 in Burlington
- Store 4107 in Owen Sound
- Store 4156 in Kitchener
- Store 4157 in Cambridge
- Store 4162 in Cambridge
- Store 4164 in Waterloo
- Store 4170 in Waterloo
- Store 4301in Belleville
- Store 4309 Trenton
- Store 4351 in Cornwall
- Store 4502 in Kingston
- Store 4510 in Kingston
- Store 4557 in Keswick
- Store 4590 in Lindsay
- Store 4601 in Ottawa
- Store 4603 in Ottawa
- Store 4703 in Peterborough
- Store 4710 in Peterborough