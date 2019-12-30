TORONTO -- New Year’s Day means a number of businesses, services and attractions will be closed across the city.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed on Jan. 1 2020.

Open

The CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Ontario – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Movie Theatres – Regular hours

The Royal Ontario Museum – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Distillery District – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed

The LCBO

The Beer Store

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Shops at Don Mills

CF Fairview Mall

Yorkdale Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

City of Toronto offices

The TTC will be operating on a Sunday schedule New Year’s Day with service starting at 8 a.m.