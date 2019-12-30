TORONTO -- New Year’s Day means a number of businesses, services and attractions will be closed across the city.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed on Jan. 1 2020.

Open

  • The CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Movie Theatres – Regular hours
  • The Royal Ontario Museum – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Distillery District – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed

  • The LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • CF Shops at Don Mills
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Yorkdale Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • City of Toronto offices 

The TTC will be operating on a Sunday schedule New Year’s Day with service starting at 8 a.m.