What’s open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Day
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 3:57PM EST
Fireworks go off to mark the beginning 2016 during New Years Eve celebrations held at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Friday, Jan 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek
TORONTO -- New Year’s Day means a number of businesses, services and attractions will be closed across the city.
Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed on Jan. 1 2020.
Open
- The CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Art Gallery of Ontario – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Casa Loma – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Movie Theatres – Regular hours
- The Royal Ontario Museum – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Distillery District – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed
- The LCBO
- The Beer Store
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Shops at Don Mills
- CF Fairview Mall
- Yorkdale Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- City of Toronto offices
The TTC will be operating on a Sunday schedule New Year’s Day with service starting at 8 a.m.