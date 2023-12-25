What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day

Christmas Day is on a Monday this year, granting many an extra-long weekend.

In some cases, businesses and other services won’t reopen until after Boxing Day, on Wednesday.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto over the coming days:

GROCERY STORES

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday, except Rabba Fine Foods which is open 365 days a year.

MALLS

Malls will be open on Sunday, although many close earlier than usual for Christmas Eve. For last-minute shoppers, the mall staying open the latest on Sunday is Scarborough Town Centre, closing at 7 p.m.

All Toronto malls are closed on Christmas Day and will reopen for Boxing Day shoppers on Tuesday.

GO TRANSIT HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Eve, and a Saturday schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

TTC HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The TTC will operate on Sunday scheduling on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a majority of routes beginning at 8 a.m.

On Boxing Day, the system will run on its Holiday service schedule.

BANKS

Most banks are closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

CANADA POST

All Canada Post locations will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

HOLIDAY GARBAGE PICKUP

The City of Toronto does not collect garbage on Christmas Day. Residents whose pick-up days are Monday or Tuesday can expect service to be shifted by a day.

CITY-RUN SERVICES

Most offices are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Emergency services and 311 will be unaffected.

THE BEER STORE

All Beer Store locations will be open until 6 p.m. on Sunday and close on Monday. Select locations will be open with limited hours on Boxing Day.

LCBO

LCBO locations will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday and remain so on Monday. Only some stores will open Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

WINE RACK

Wine Rack will operate on regular hours on Sunday and select locations will be open Monday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Most Wine Rack stores will reopen on Tuesday.

TORONTO PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Library will be closed Sunday through Tuesday, reopening on the 27th.

MOVIE THEATRES

Cineplex movie theatres will operate on regular hours through the weekend and holidays.

Markham’s Pacific Mall is an exception, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.