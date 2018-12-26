What's open and closed in the GTA this Boxing Day
People walk past a clothing store during BoxingDay sales at a mall in Ottawa, Tuesday, December 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 9:30AM EST
It’s a mild day in the city for bargain hunters out for a Boxing Day deal or anyone else who feels like getting out and enjoying the holiday. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, 2018.
Open
Most major malls and stores, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills
The TTC is running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule
Outdoor skating rinks (though they may be unsupervised)
Many grocery stores
Movie theatres
Many restaurants
Major tourists attractions, such as the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium and other spots.
Closed
Most LCBO and Beer Store locations (select stores will remain open)
All government offices and postal service
Banks
City-run indoor skating rinks
Toronto libraries