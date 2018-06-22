

The Canadian Press





A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:

TOP PICKS

Netflix already stocks an arsenal of hilarious stand-up comedy specials that each span about an hour, but their latest series promises to deliver the funny in a quarter of the time. "The Comedy Lineup" throws a diverse group of buzzworthy comedians onto the stage for a brief 15-minute set which challenges them to win over the audience in only a short time. Among the eight featured comedians is Michelle Buteau of the podcast "Late Night Whenever" and Ian Karmel, writer on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Portlandia." The series debuts July 3.

Laughter is also top-of-mind for creators at Amazon Prime Video where the nine-episode competition series "Comicstaan" seeks the next star of India's stand-up comedy scene. Hopeful comics will compete in challenges and deliver their best punchlines to a jury of their peers. The series, which debuts July 13, is hosted by Indian talk show celebrity Abish Mathew and viral YouTuber Sumukhi Suresh.

Sink your teeth into an intense collection of shark-themed documentaries on CraveTV as part of Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week event. The streaming service is putting together a Shark Week Collection, due July 20, which highlights more than 60 films and series that fit into the theme. New additions include "African Shark Safari," "Sharks and the City: L.A." and last year's "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," where Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps donned a monofin and attempted to beat the speed of a hammerhead and a reef shark.

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in July. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

July 1

A River Runs Through It

Barbie Dolphin Magic

Counterfeiting in Suburbia

District 9

Dogtown and Z-Boys

Hitch

Hot Fuzz

Jawbreaker

Kung Fu Panda 3

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Return to the Blue Lagoon

Swiss Army Man

The Boss

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Within

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

July 3

The Comedy Lineup (Part 1)

Good Girls (Season 1)

July 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Graffiti

Brewster's Millions

Charlie St. Cloud

Curious George

Mercury Rising

The Dream Team

The Family Man

July 5

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast (Season 2)

July 6

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed

First Team: Juventus (Part B)

The Fosters (Season 5)

Free Rein (Season 2)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (Season 2)

I, Tonya

Sacred Games (Season 1)

Samantha! (Season 1)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang (2018)

July 8

War Dogs

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay

Ratchet and Clank

July 10

All the Queen's Horses

Baby Ballroom (Season 2)

Drug Lords (Season 2)

July 11

Mossad 101 (Season 2)

July 12

Suits (Season 7)

July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Last Rampage

Sugar Rush (Season 1)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Season 1)

July 15

Bonusfamiljen (Season 2)

Hollywood Weapons (Season 2)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Part 2)

Suicide Squad

July 18

Queen of the South (Season 2)

July 19

The Stranger

July 20

Amazing Interiors (Season 1)

Dark Tourist (Season 1)

Deep Undercover (Collection 3)

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Final Space (Season 1)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 4)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Season 1)

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY (Part 1)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 2)

Mom and Dad

July 23

44 Pages

Better Call Saul (Season 3)

Sausage Party

The Devil and Father Amorth

July 24

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

The Warning

July 27

The Bleeding Edge

Daddy's Home 2

Extinction

Orange Is the New Black (Season 6)

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood - Master of Rome

Welcome to the Family

The Worst Witch (Season 2)

July 30

A Very Secret Service (Season 2)

July 31

Hinterland (Season 3)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 3)

CRAVETV

July 1

South Park (Season 21)

July 4

The Words That Built America

July 6

Corner Gas Animated (Season 1)

David Bowie: The Last Five Years

July 13

Ballers (Seasons 1 and 2)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 1)

Tour de Pharmacy

July 20

African Shark Safari

Carter (Season 1)

Great Hammerhead Invasion

Lair of the Sawfish

The Lost Cage

Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White

Return to the Isle of Jaws

Shark Exile

Shark School with Michael Phelps

Shark Storm

Sharkmania

Sharks and the City: L.A.

July 27

Jeff Lynne's Elo: Wembley or Bust

Picnic at Hanging Rock

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

July 1

Metalhead

Vigilante Diaries

Der Samurai

Yelling to the Sky

Juggernaut

Black Hollow Cage

Fake Blood

Badsville

The Devout

July 5

Edge of Winter

The Reagans (Miniseries)

Merlin's Apprentice (Miniseries)

Neverland (Miniseries)

Blackbeard (Miniseries)

Frederick Forsyth's Icon

King Solomon's Mines (2004, Miniseries)

The Poseidon Adventure (2005, Miniseries)

Snow Queen

Talking To Heaven

Tin Man (Miniseries)

July 9

The Borgias (Seasons)

Camelot (Season 1)

July 13

Comicstaan (Season 1)

July 15

Demon House

July 20

Zoe

July 24

Tumble Leaf (Season 4, Part 1)

July 27

Eat. Race. Win.