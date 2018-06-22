What's new on Crave TV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video in July
In this July 20, 2010 file photo, a person uses Netflix in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 3:24PM EDT
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:
TOP PICKS
Netflix already stocks an arsenal of hilarious stand-up comedy specials that each span about an hour, but their latest series promises to deliver the funny in a quarter of the time. "The Comedy Lineup" throws a diverse group of buzzworthy comedians onto the stage for a brief 15-minute set which challenges them to win over the audience in only a short time. Among the eight featured comedians is Michelle Buteau of the podcast "Late Night Whenever" and Ian Karmel, writer on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Portlandia." The series debuts July 3.
Laughter is also top-of-mind for creators at Amazon Prime Video where the nine-episode competition series "Comicstaan" seeks the next star of India's stand-up comedy scene. Hopeful comics will compete in challenges and deliver their best punchlines to a jury of their peers. The series, which debuts July 13, is hosted by Indian talk show celebrity Abish Mathew and viral YouTuber Sumukhi Suresh.
Sink your teeth into an intense collection of shark-themed documentaries on CraveTV as part of Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week event. The streaming service is putting together a Shark Week Collection, due July 20, which highlights more than 60 films and series that fit into the theme. New additions include "African Shark Safari," "Sharks and the City: L.A." and last year's "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," where Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps donned a monofin and attempted to beat the speed of a hammerhead and a reef shark.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in July. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
July 1
A River Runs Through It
Barbie Dolphin Magic
Counterfeiting in Suburbia
District 9
Dogtown and Z-Boys
Hitch
Hot Fuzz
Jawbreaker
Kung Fu Panda 3
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Return to the Blue Lagoon
Swiss Army Man
The Boss
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Within
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
July 3
The Comedy Lineup (Part 1)
Good Girls (Season 1)
July 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Graffiti
Brewster's Millions
Charlie St. Cloud
Curious George
Mercury Rising
The Dream Team
The Family Man
July 5
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast (Season 2)
July 6
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed
First Team: Juventus (Part B)
The Fosters (Season 5)
Free Rein (Season 2)
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (Season 2)
I, Tonya
Sacred Games (Season 1)
Samantha! (Season 1)
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Skin of The Wolf
White Fang (2018)
July 8
War Dogs
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay
Ratchet and Clank
July 10
All the Queen's Horses
Baby Ballroom (Season 2)
Drug Lords (Season 2)
July 11
Mossad 101 (Season 2)
July 12
Suits (Season 7)
July 13
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Last Rampage
Sugar Rush (Season 1)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Season 1)
July 15
Bonusfamiljen (Season 2)
Hollywood Weapons (Season 2)
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Part 2)
Suicide Squad
July 18
Queen of the South (Season 2)
July 19
The Stranger
July 20
Amazing Interiors (Season 1)
Dark Tourist (Season 1)
Deep Undercover (Collection 3)
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Final Space (Season 1)
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 4)
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Season 1)
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY (Part 1)
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 2)
Mom and Dad
July 23
44 Pages
Better Call Saul (Season 3)
Sausage Party
The Devil and Father Amorth
July 24
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
The Warning
July 27
The Bleeding Edge
Daddy's Home 2
Extinction
Orange Is the New Black (Season 6)
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood - Master of Rome
Welcome to the Family
The Worst Witch (Season 2)
July 30
A Very Secret Service (Season 2)
July 31
Hinterland (Season 3)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 3)
CRAVETV
July 1
South Park (Season 21)
July 4
The Words That Built America
July 6
Corner Gas Animated (Season 1)
David Bowie: The Last Five Years
July 13
Ballers (Seasons 1 and 2)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 1)
Tour de Pharmacy
July 20
African Shark Safari
Carter (Season 1)
Great Hammerhead Invasion
Lair of the Sawfish
The Lost Cage
Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White
Return to the Isle of Jaws
Shark Exile
Shark School with Michael Phelps
Shark Storm
Sharkmania
Sharks and the City: L.A.
July 27
Jeff Lynne's Elo: Wembley or Bust
Picnic at Hanging Rock
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
July 1
Metalhead
Vigilante Diaries
Der Samurai
Yelling to the Sky
Juggernaut
Black Hollow Cage
Fake Blood
Badsville
The Devout
July 5
Edge of Winter
The Reagans (Miniseries)
Merlin's Apprentice (Miniseries)
Neverland (Miniseries)
Blackbeard (Miniseries)
Frederick Forsyth's Icon
King Solomon's Mines (2004, Miniseries)
The Poseidon Adventure (2005, Miniseries)
Snow Queen
Talking To Heaven
Tin Man (Miniseries)
July 9
The Borgias (Seasons)
Camelot (Season 1)
July 13
Comicstaan (Season 1)
July 15
Demon House
July 20
Zoe
July 24
Tumble Leaf (Season 4, Part 1)
July 27
Eat. Race. Win.