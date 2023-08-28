What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
A number of changes are coming to Ontario schools starting in September.
Students heading back to class in the fall will explore a new language curriculum, a new technology course, and learn about mental health.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
This is what you need to know about the changes for the 2023-24 academic year:
NEW LANGUAGE CURRICULUM
Students between Grades 1 and 9 will begin learning a new language curriculum that puts a focus on “time-tested practices” such as phonics, cursive writing, digital literacy, word processing, and critical thinking skills.
The province has also included a minimum of 30 minutes of “daily protected and dedicated time for reading instruction.”
Officials have previously described the changes as a “massive overhaul” of the English and French language curriculums, which uses a new strand structure involving foundational reading and writing, digital literacy and connections to diverse voices.
For more information, CTV News Toronto has broken down the new language curriculum by grade.
NEW GRADE 10 DIGITAL TECH CLASS
Instead of taking a computer studies course, Grade 10 students will study “Digital Technology and Innovations in the Changing World.”
In this class, students will learn “computational thinking” and will explore the impacts of technological innovation and cybersecurity on their daily lives. They will also develop an understanding of modern hardware devices and software applications, while building on coding skills learned in previous grades.
More information on this course can be found on the government’s website.
MENTAL HEALTH MODULES
New mental health modules will be launched on Sept. 9 for students in Grades 7 and 8 as part of the Health and Physical Education curriculum.
Students will learn practical strategies to manage and reduce stress, such as mindfulness, as well as explore how to recognize mental health issues. The module will also provide resources on how to get more support for mental health.
MATH SUPPORTS
After overhauling the math curriculum in 2020, the government is investing an additional $71 million to booth math performance through the use of “Math Action Teams,” which will be deployed to priority schools and boards to improve math achievements
The province will double the number of math coaches working in Grades 3, 6 and 9, and establish a “Board Math Lead” for each school board.
ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR READING
The province has committed $109 million for reading, which can be used in part to hire specialist teachers who can work one-on-one or in small groups to help students with their reading. The investment can also be used to fund early reading screening tools and third-party expert resources.
About $12.5 million of this funding will be spent annually on early reading screening for students from Year 2 of Kindergarten to Grade 2. This screening is currently voluntary following a settlement with teachers’ unions and the province after the government mandated it prior to the signing of a new collective agreement.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 10:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crews prepare for more difficult weather as heat soars in the Northwest Territories
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
BREAKING | Trump faces Sept. 6 arraignment in Georgia election subversion case: court docket
Donald Trump's arraignment in Georgia on criminal charges accusing the former U.S. President and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss has been scheduled for Sept. 6, a court docket for the case showed on Monday.
LIVE @ 10:30 | What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
A Chilean family was ripped apart 42 years ago after hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez' son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile.
Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
U.K. air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancellations
Thousands of air travellers around the world faced delays on Monday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the U.K. on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'
Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder – here are the facts
With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. Here are the facts about Trump's loss in the last presidential election.
Montreal
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
-
Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Why young boys are increasingly the targets of 'sextortion' in Canada, according to experts
Experts are raising the alarm over an increase in threats against children based on sexual images, a tactic known as 'sextortion.' Canada's tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, Cybertip.ca, now receives an average of 10 sextortion reports per day. Within these cases, 91 per cent of victims are male.
London
-
Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.
-
U.S. law enforcement tips off London police to child porn investigation
The joint investigation involved the London police internet child exploitation unit (ICE), the Rockland New York County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland security.
-
Kitchener
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
-
Weekend crashes close highways in Perth East and Cambridge; one driver suffers life-threatening injuries
Two serious traffic incidents over the weekend slowed down commuters across the region, including a head-on collision in Perth East that closed a highway for more than 12 hours.
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a motorized vehicle in Brethour Township, near Temiskaming Shores.
Ottawa
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.
-
Ottawa pressing the Ontario, federal governments for new transit funding, Transit Commission chair says
The chair of the Transit Commission says Ottawa is joining other cities in a "full-on" press for transit funding from upper levels of government, as OC Transpo faces ridership challenges and multimillion-dollar deficits.
Windsor
-
Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
Fifth West Nile positive mosquito trap identified in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Public Health has confirmed mosquitos collected from traps last week have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
-
Police in Chatham looking for witnesses to crash
According to police, a car parked on Baldoon Road was struck by a moving black Nissan Altima.
Barrie
-
Police arrest man with loaded sawed-off shotgun in his pants
The incident began at dinnertime on Aug. 24 when residents of an east-side residence called Owen Sound police about a man trying to force his way into their building.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
-
Remembering the victims of a crash that killed 6 people in Barrie one year ago
It was just one year ago, but the immense pain for six families and their friends touched by tragedy has not subsided.
Atlantic
-
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
-
'Is this the moment?': Country music superstar Keith Urban helps N.S. couple with gender reveal
A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe, N.B., drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.
Calgary
-
Calgary brigade headed for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
-
Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.
-
Coaldale, Alta., man charged in vehicle thefts
Police say a 32-year-old man from Coaldale faces several charges in connection with several thefts in southern Alberta.
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
-
‘A battle on this issue’: NDP, PCs clash over healthcare
A big campaign promise from the Manitoba NDP party is signalling to experts that healthcare might be the provincial election’s big issue this fall.
Vancouver
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Delta shuts down Hwy 17 for hours
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delta, B.C., on Sunday night, forcing police to shut down Highway 17 for hours.
-
No emergency text alerts? Questions surround lack of fire warnings in Shuswap
A growing number of residents in the North Shuswap area are voicing concerns that that they did not receive emergency text alerts from the AlertReady emergency notification system as an exceptionally aggressive fire swept toward their communities, trapping some while others narrowly escaped with their lives.
-
Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime
A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people Saturday in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what is known about the killings.
Edmonton
-
Crews prepare for more difficult weather as heat soars in the Northwest Territories
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Edmonton woman with dementia missing: police
An Edmonton senior with dementia has not been seen since Sunday night and is being considered missing by police.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, hazy and hot today
The heat's back. After an extended period of cooler-than-average temperatures in Edmonton, we jumped back into the mid to upper 20s this past weekend (average high was 21 C).