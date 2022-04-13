What is wastewater and what is it telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
With a lack of PCR testing available in Ontario, public health officials have pivoted to using other data sources to determine how the province is managing the spread of COVID-19. Part of that process is an analysis of infection in wastewater—information typically presented to the public in the form of a graph showing an upward or downward curve.
But what is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
HOW DOES IT WORK?
Wastewater data is essentially information collected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and genomic testing of feces samples.
Scientists gather these samples multiple times a week from various water treatment plants across the province, as well as select congregate settings, including long-term care homes, hospitals and correctional facilities. According to the provincial government, Ontario has the most comprehensive surveillance network in the country, with more than 170 testing locations in all 34 public health units.
University of Toronto Professor Elizabeth Edwards, co-lead of the surveillance team in Toronto and Halton Region, told CTV News Toronto that her team collects samples on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The wastewater is then placed in a centrifuge so that researchers can extract RNA, a molecule similar to DNA, from the solid portions of the samples.
A PCR test helps determine how many copies of the virus is within that RNA.
“We get a concentration,” Edwards explained. “Just like copies of viral RNA pieces per millilitre of wastewater. And that's what we measure.”
The data provides a snapshot of community spread within a population—how much of the virus is found in a particular region or area.
The wastewater signal is quite stable, Edwards said, but it depends on elements such as quantity of rainwater in the sample, who is using the toilet in each area, and what else is being mixed in the system. Another challenge is that there may be solid materials within the sample other than human feces, which is where the virus is found. This can include dirt, other organic compounds and animal excrement.
However, with regular and duplicate sampling, experts say they are able to calculate the concentration of the virus within wastewater with strong accuracy.
WHAT DOES IT TELL US?
According to the wastewater data provided by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, the province is currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infection. On their dashboard, a graph titled “province-wide COVID-19 Wastewater Signal” shows a significant upwards trajectory, with the standardized concentration of the virus returning to levels last seen around the Christmas holidays.
A screenshot of data provided by Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, taken on the morning of April 13, 2022.
A regional breakdown shows that same spike in all public health units – indicating the spread of COVID-19 during the sixth wave is not limited by geography.
“What we're seeing in all jurisdictions across Ontario is the wastewater signal is going way up,” Dr. Lawrence Goodridge, a professor of food microbiology at the University of Guelph and another team leader for Ontario’s wastewater surveillance initiative, told CTV News Toronto.
“(This) means that the amount of virus, the concentration of virus in the wastewater is increasing…that there's lots of people that are infected.”
However, Goodridge notes that while wastewater data is accurate at determining virus concentration on a population level, it can’t tell us how many people are actually sick with COVID-19.
“I like to say that wastewater testing was never meant to replace clinical testing,” he said. “It's supposed to be complimentary. It's supposed to be another data point.”
Researchers can also identify what variants of COVID-19 are dominant within a population, noting trends as one variant takes over from another. Goodridge said that, in January, his team saw primarily Delta viral infections, including multiple subvariants.
“Those subvariants originated in different regions of the world. So, we could tell, in some cases, where people had traveled to or where people were traveling to Canada from or even in Canada,” Goodridge said. “That that type of information is important, because … I like to say that in order to make decisions, you have to have the available information. So that information can be used to make public health decisions.”
“We know that wastewater is a great indicator of hospitalizations. So that information can be used by hospitals to prepare for the surge that's coming.”
In Toronto, for example, Edwards said that more than 90 per cent of the samples collected are now the Omicron subvariant BA.2. Last month Ontario officials said this “stealth” subvariant, which is more transmissible than other Omicron strains, would soon make up half of all infections.
It typically takes on average seven to 10 days for samples to undergo genomic testing and to be analyzed.
WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE SIXTH WAVE?
The speed at which the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread across Ontario “took us all by surprise,” Edwards said.
At the same time, She said the sixth wave Ontario is currently experiencing is not the result of a fast-spreading variant. Rather, it is likely fuelled by policy.
“I think it's interesting, every little thing that is done in any jurisdiction has an impact on the signal,” she said.
The standardized concentration of COVID-19 in wastewater was decreasing in February and into early March before skyrocketing. Edwards points to a change in public messaging and the lifting of the mask mandate in Ontario as a potential reason for why there was a sudden uptick in the wastewater signal.
“I think that resulted in people relaxing,” she said. “We see it in the wastewater. Clearly, it's going up. It went up very sharply, very recently. It's also the BA.2 variant but I think it’s more related to the public messaging and masking and just people wanting to hear that message so much.”
The study of wastewater is not new. Scientists began using it in the 1960s to monitor diseases such as polio.
Goodridge said that prior to the pandemic, he was part of a team that used wastewater to detect food borne pathogens, such as salmonella. The tool proved useful in identifying an outbreak of a pathogen that may not have been reported to public health officials as most individuals do not seek medical help for gastrointestinal distress.
“Moving forward, I think that's really the major advantage of wastewater based events, that any pathogen that's found in the wastewater one can one can potentially search for,” he said.
Edwards added that wastewater can also be used to measure levels of illicit substances within a population as well as other chemicals and biological signals.
She said the great part about wastewater data is that “it’s not biased by who’s getting tested.”
“You can really see these waves of variants sweeping through the population at different times in different jurisdictions across the province. That's quite cool.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police continued to hunt Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City's long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
These 'forever chemicals' may be connected to an increased risk of onset diabetes in middle-aged women: study
Exposure to a common group of chemicals thought to last almost forever may be connected to an increased risk of diabetes for middle-aged women, according to a new study.
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
U.K. investigating puzzling spike in liver disease in children
Scientists are investigating a puzzling spike in liver disease in children across the United Kingdom, including the cause and whether there are any links between the affected youngsters.
Montreal
-
Quebec's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, says public health ahead of update
Tuesday, Quebec reported 35 new deaths related to COVID-19 and a sharp increase of 145 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,938.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Major spring blizzard hitting Western Canada will also be felt in southern Quebec
It’s being called the biggest April snowstorm in decades, and it’s moving into parts of Western Canada tonight. The Montreal area and the rest of southern Quebec will feel some of the after-effects.
-
51-year-old man has died after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man dead at the scene.
London
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian-involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
Ontario moving forward with 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate
The Ontario government says it's advancing plans to create an 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate.
-
Residents of Thorold, Ont. urged to stay inside as massive fire burns
Residents of Thorold, Ont. are being told to stay indoors and close their windows after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
‘Like a war zone’: Heavy police presence leads to arrest in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood
Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run.
-
Here's what hosting the World Juniors could mean for Waterloo region
The search to find a new location to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is on – and Waterloo region is in the running.
Northern Ontario
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed
A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Ottawa
-
Trustees vote to reinstate mask mandate in OCDSB schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted in favour of reinstating a mask mandate in the board's schools.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests will be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
-
Gas theft on the rise in Arnprior, Ont.
More than any other spot in the Ottawa Valley, drivers seem to be gassing and dashing in Arnprior.
Windsor
-
Risk of thunderstorm and above average temperatures for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures, but a risk of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex.
-
Man facing theft and drug charges in Chatham-Kent
A 25-year-old man is facing drug and theft charges after police say a security camera caught him stealing a bicycle.
-
What is wastewater and what is it telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
Barrie
-
Rainfall warnings soak parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce
Umbrellas and rain jackets will be needed across much of Simcoe Muskoka on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
-
Iconic landmark in Collingwood back up for sale
The historic Collingwood Grain Terminal is once again up for sale as the town looks at a revitalization opportunity for the treasured landmark.
Atlantic
-
Witnesses in Shubenacadie still feel the effects almost 2 years after N.S. mass shooting
On the morning of April 19, 2020, Dawn Henneberry knew what she had heard. As a military veteran, she is all too familiar with the distinct sound of gunshots.
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Girl seriously injured in accident involving school bus: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a school-aged girl has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B.
Calgary
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
-
Diesel spill shuts roads in southeast Calgary
Roads have been shut down in southeast Calgary as emergency crews deal with a diesel fuel spill.
-
'Blood sport:' Observers say purported emails suggest decline of Alberta politics
Emails suggesting a former Alberta justice minister hired a political fixer to pull the phone logs of a reporter to trace her sources show how the province's politics has deteriorated, observers say.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Classes cancelled in these school divisions as blizzard hits Manitoba
The looming blizzard set to hit southern Manitoba Wednesday has already prompted several school divisions in the province to cancel classes.
-
All major highways in southern Manitoba to close ahead of storm: RCMP
All major highways in southern Manitoba will close as of midnight or when it begins to snow RCMP said Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
One dead after car crushed by tree in Vancouver
One person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in South Vancouver.
-
6th wave of COVID-19 sees shift to individual responsibility, doctors say
Canada's top doctor says COVID-19 is seeing a resurgence across the country, representing a sixth wave. One expert in B.C. says this comes amid a transition away from public health orders to individual responsibility.
-
Kitsilano pool may not reopen this summer, as repairs from destructive January storm continue
Months after Vancouver's shoreline suffered extensive storm damage, Kitsilano pool appears to be a long way from reopening.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Education minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
-
'Extremely worried' about opioids, Trudeau welcomes Edmonton drug decriminalization pitch
One of the first orders of business when Justin Trudeau arrived in Edmonton Monday night was to meet with the mayor, where they spoke about the opioid crisis that is killing hundreds of people in the city every year.
-
U.S. senator backs Alberta premier in energy security partnership
A high-profile United States senator is backing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in pushing for more North American oil to supplant Russian supplies during the invasion of Ukraine.