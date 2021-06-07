TORONTO -- Ontario will start to reopen its doors on Friday, allowing patios to resume operation and non-essential retail to accept in-person customers again.

On June 11, the province will enter Step 1 of Ontario’s economic reopening plan. This stage focuses primarily on allowing outdoor activities to resume and small businesses to open.

Here’s a list of what will be allowed:

  • Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people.
  • Outdoor religious services and ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres.
  • Indoor religious services and ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room.
  • Non-essential retail permitted at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold.
  • Essential and other select retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold.
  • Outdoor dining with up to four people per table, with exceptions for larger households.
  • Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people.
  • Day camps for children permitted to operate in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines for COVID-19 produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
  • Overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks, and short-term rentals.
  • Concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted concert, artistic event, theatrical performance or other performance with no more than 10 performers, among other restrictions.
  • Outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways permitted to operate without spectators.
  • Outdoor attractions such as zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens with capacity and other restrictions.

In a news release announcing the move to Step 1, the government said the above list is not comprehensive and could be expanded.

Ontario will remain in Step 1 for at least 21 days before moving on to Step 2 of the reopening plan.