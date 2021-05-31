TORONTO -- After two months, Ontario’s stay-at-home order will officially expire on Wednesday.

However, the province isn’t set to begin Step 1 of its reopening plan until June 14 at the earliest.

So what happens between the end of the stay-at-home order and the beginning of Ontario’s reopening plan?

According to the government, the measures first introduced under the provincewide “emergency brake” will remain in effect during that time.

Here’s a look at what you can and can’t do under those measures:

Leaving home

On June 2, it will no longer be illegal to leave your home for non-essential reasons. It will be the first time this is the case since the stay-at-home order was implemented in April.

Social gatherings

Much like the stay-at-home order, residents can see their friends and family outdoors to a limit of five people.

Gatherings larger than five people are allowed if all members are from the same household.

Those who live alone are free to gather with one other household.

Indoor gatherings remain illegal.

In-person shopping

Capacity limits of 25 per cent at supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores remain in place under the emergency brake measures. Non-essential retail remains off limits.

Personal care services

Those longing for a haircut or manicure will have to keep waiting. Personal care services remain off limits until Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan. Face coverings and capacity limits will be in place at locations offering personal care services at that time.

Indoor and outdoor dining

Restaurants and bars across the province will have to remain closed until at least June 14. In the meantime, those establishments are forced to continue offering take-out, drive-through and delivery orders only.

Evictions

Despite several emergency orders continuing, Ontario’s temporary pause on residential evictions will expire on Wednesday as the province’s stay-at-home order lifts

Sports and recreational facilities

With the exception of high-performance athletes, child care, mental health and addiction support services, social services, and physical therapy, most indoor and outdoor sports and recreational facilities remain closed.

Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training of up to 10 people can resume in Step 1.

Some outdoor recreational facilities, like golf courses and tennis courts, were cleared to reopen on May 22 as COVID-19 cases in the province continued to trend downward.

Weddings and funerals

A maximum of 10 people, indoors or outdoors, can continue to attend weddings, funerals, and other religious services. Physical distancing must be maintained and guests must wear a mask or face covering when they are within two metres of each other.

In other words, and as explained by the provincial government, "Nothing changes on June 3 other than the stay-at-home order lapses."

On Saturday, the province announced the extension of some orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

This extension includes the prohibition of recreational camping on public lands, a ban on recreational interprovincial border crossings, the continuation of redeployment of staff and patients between Ontario hospitals as necessary, and the enforcement of COVID-19 measures until at least June 16, 2021.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Abby Neufeld.