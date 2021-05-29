TORONTO -- The Ontario Government has extended certain orders under its Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act within the province, which includes a ban on recreational camping.

The extension will see the prohibition of recreational camping on public lands, a ban on recreational interprovincial border crossings, the continuation of redeployment of staff and patients between Ontario hospitals as necessary, and the enforcement of COVID-19 measures until at least June 16, 2021.

The Office of the Solicitor General confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the provincial stay-at-home order would not be extended along with the orders.

The following is a comprehensive list of orders that will now be extended to end on June 16, unless further extended. They were previously scheduled to expire on June 2:

On Thursday, May 20, Premier Doug Ford announced a three-step provincial reopening plan that would likely see step one begin on June 14.

All non-essential businesses in Ontario are forced to remain closed until the province enters step one of its three-stage plan.

The first step in the plan will take place two weeks after 60 per cent of Ontario adults have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and will see outdoor activities resumed with smaller crowds and where the risk of transmission is lower.

Non-essential retail stores will also be allowed to reopen with 15 per cent capacity and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed. Outdoor dining, with up to four people per table, will also be allowed to resume.

The province will remain in each step for at least 21 days to monitor the impacts on case numbers as restrictions are relaxed.