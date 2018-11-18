

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man has died following a shooting in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police were called to a building in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue following reports of gunshots early Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene, shell casing were found in the building and a man was also found without vital signs.

Paramedics say the victim sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.