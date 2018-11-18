

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has died following a shooting in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood on Sunday, bumping the city to a record number of homicides this year.

Police were called to a building in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue following reports of gunshots early Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene, shell casing were found in the building and a man was found without vital signs.

Paramedics say the victim sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects so far.

Police confirmed Sunday night that the fatal shooting brings the city’s official homicide tally to 90 for 2018, surpassing a previous record of 89 murders recorded in 1991.

In a statement Sunday, Mayor John Tory said the grim record cannot be accepted.

“This homicide total is not something anyone, including me, can accept,” Tory said. “The people of Toronto know there is no magic answer, and we all pray that events like the Yonge Street van attack, which took ten lives earlier this year, will never happen again.

Tory said the city is working with other levels of government to try to curb the violence.

“We are working well with the Ontario Government to give our police more support and toughen up bail practices,” Tory said. “And we are working well with the Government of Canada to toughen up our gun laws and to invest in kids and families.”