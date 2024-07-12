Weekend road closures: Toronto Triathlon Festival to shut down EB Gardiner on Sunday

A slew of summer festivals are going to make life a little more difficult for drivers trying to get around the city this weekend.

Here is a look at the weekend road closures from July 12-14, 2024:

Toronto Triathlon Festival

The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway will be closed between Humber River and the Don Valley Parkway from 1 a.m. to noon on Sunday for the event. The northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway will also be shut down between the Gardiner and Eglinton Avenue East.

“The City of Toronto’s Traffic Operations Centre will be actively monitoring and managing traffic during the event that includes making real-time signal timing adjustments as necessary to assist with traffic flows on adjacent routes,” the city said in a news release.

Little Jamaica Festival

Eglinton Avenue West will be closed between Dufferin Street and Marlee Avenue from 12 p.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 for the Little Jamaica Festival.

Fusion of Taste Festival

Albion Road will be closed between Islington Road and Thistle Down Boulevard from 5 a.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Monday for the Fusion of Taste Festival.

Festival of India Parade

On Saturday, Yonge Street will be closed between Edward Street and Queens Quay from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Festival of India Parade.

Bayview Avenue maintenance

On Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the southbound lanes of Bayview Avenue between Rosedale Valley Road and River Street will be closed for Hydro One maintenance repairs. The city says cyclist and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Richmond Street West

Richmond Street West will be closed between Bay and York Streets from 10 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday for the “safe hoisting of mechanical equipment.” Bike lanes and sidewalks will also be closed, the city said.