TORONTO -- Protesters in downtown Toronto called on the Ontario government to not delay the implementation of its new needs-based funding program for children with autism after cuts were made a year ago leaving many families without support.

The provincial government backtracked on its previous overhaul to the Ontario Autism Program after it faced severe criticism, and it promised to provide new treatment options and funding by April 2020.

Protesters and organizers on Tuesday said they are concerned after Todd Smith, the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, announced plans to delay the new funding arrangement by almost a year.

“We are back here today to say the autism community is not okay,” Laura Kirby-McIntosh, the president of the Ontario Autism Coalition said. “These families were in crisis a year ago, and I’m really worried about our families now, we can’t wait.”

She said families need immediate access to treatment options and funding to support their children with autism, adding that people have had to take on second mortgages and loans in the absence of the funding.

“Minister Todd Smith, five days before Christmas, announced that we will have to wait an additional year for the needs-based therapy program that’s been promised to us, and these families are here because they can’t wait that long,” Kirby-McIntosh said. “For a lot of these parents it’s absolute desperation.”

She said that five buses from across Ontario came to attend the protest at Queen’s Park, where the Ontario legislature resumed after its winter break.

On Tuesday, we will #FillTheLawn at Queen’s Park again to remind @fordnation and @ToddSmithPC that #WeAreNotOK. The autism community is still in chaos, with no clear idea of when to expect #NeedsBasedTherapy. RT and tell us why you’ll be there! #AutismDoesntEndAtFord — ONTAutismCoalition (@OntAutism) February 13, 2020

The Ontario Autism Coalition partnered with CUPE Ontario to hold the rally at around 11:30 a.m.

“Minister Todd Smith … announced a year’s delay in creating a needs-based autism program, causing widespread stress among parents,” CUPE Ontario said in a press release Tuesday.

“This is compounded by announcements last year that also saw cuts to funding for community based supports, and that saw the loss of critical services families rely on