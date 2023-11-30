'We are not there yet': Metrolinx CEO still unable to provide opening date for Eglinton Crosstown
The CEO of Metrolinx said Thursday that he still can’t provide a date for the opening of the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, although the transit agency plans to give the public a heads up three months in advance.
Phil Verster, the head of the provincial transit agency, has committed to holding updates on the project every two months and on Thursday, he confirmed that an opening date for the beleaguered line has not been finalized.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“We are not there yet,” he told the Metrolinx Board of Directors on Thursday. “We are making sure everything was built right and operates correctly and safely. And our contractor CTS is finding issues that must be fixed before we can open.”
During the last update at the end of September, Verster told reporters that new problems on the line were being discovered weekly.
At the time, he said Metrolinx had “a really good idea” of when the line will open, although he would not confirm an opening date in 2024.
“We all have a sense of urgency and commitment to open the railway… in a way that operates safely and reliably,” Verster said Thursday.
Construction began on the transit project in the summer of 2011 and it was originally supposed to open in 2020.
"Out of Service" signs are shown on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Eglinton Crosstown LRT has been under construction for 10 years and includes a “Science Centre” stop that would increase transit accessibility to the attraction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
When Metrolinx failed to meet that target date, officials indicated that the project would be substantially complete in 2022, but CTS– the consortium building the line – missed that deadline as well.
Verster said Thursday that early next month, journalists will be invited to the new Yonge Station, at Yonge and Eglinton, where the “final pieces of construction are now nearing completion.”
“This will be a walk-through with first-hand visibility, first-hand Q&A about the five work streams that will fix the uncertainties and that will get us to opening day,” Verster said.
Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the delays “disrespectful.”
“That’s just deeply unacceptable to all of the people who are going to be relying on it and have been waiting for years now for this to open,” she said.
“I think it is disrespectful to the people of Ontario who are paying his (Verster’s) million-dollar salary. And I expect the minister of transportation, the premier in this province to hold him to account.”
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has previously expressed frustration over the delays in opening the line.
“It's just unbearable. Ten years later, you still can't tell us when you can open it up,” Chow said after the September update.
“Toronto riders deserve fast, reliable public transit and Eglinton LRT needs to be open. So it's really disappointing.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
Hamas began freeing Israeli hostages Thursday in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of a last-minute deal to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day. But any further renewal of the truce, now in its seventh day, could prove more daunting since Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.
What to know about the Sikh independence movement following U.S. accusation that activist was targeted
The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
Police investigating after man suffers 'serious' injuries in assault under Montreal bridge
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
-
'We will not apologize for celebrating Christmas': Quebec politicians unite to defend holiday
The national assembly in Quebec City unanimously adopted a motion on Wednesday to defend Christmas.
London
-
'It’s a huge benefit': St. Thomas Sports Spectacular to help local Special Olympics
Headlining this year’s head table is two-time Olympic Ice Dance Gold Medallist Scott Moir, along with former NFL running backs Jamaal Charles, Fred Jackson and three-time NHL all-star Shayne Corson.
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
Ark Aid Street Mission has just weeks to convert a church building into a life-saving refuge from the cold this winter — and it’s going to take the community’s help to do it.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video, started around 7 a.m.
-
Kitchener Centre voters head to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre at Queen's Park.
-
Vintage Videos: Highlights from the CKCO archive
Check back each Thursday for a new video from our vault.
Northern Ontario
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
-
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
Ottawa
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
Police investigating after man allegedly spreads feces in front of Centretown Islamic centre
The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit is looking for the suspect responsible for allegedly smearing feces on the door of the Islamic Care Centre in Centretown last month.
-
Over 1,500 Ottawa properties audited under Vacant Unit Tax
The City of Ottawa says it has audited 1,525 properties through the Vacant Unit Tax process, with more residences being subject to a review in the coming months.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Ouellette
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Man allegedly breaks into home, threatens occupant
Windsor police say a man has been charged with robbery after allegedly breaking into a downtown home and threatening the person inside.
-
Senior allegedly assaulted by man rummaging through his recycling bins
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an assault on a senior in Forest Glade.
Barrie
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
-
Woman found asleep in parked car charged with being drug impaired
A woman faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after police say she was found asleep behind the wheel of a parked car.
-
Barrie Food Bank launches holiday campaign with ambitious goals to tackle soaring food insecurity
The Barrie Food Bank is gearing up for its most ambitious Holiday Campaign ever, aiming to raise $1 million and collect 500,000 pounds of food to meet the staggering number of people seeking support.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
11 recommendations promising to fix N.B.’s anglophone education system to take years to implement
Another report aimed at fixing New Brunswick’s education system was released Thursday, with a promise from Education Minister Bill Hogan to address them all, while recognising that could take years.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
Calgary’s Riddell family makes $25M donation to advance cancer research
Calgary’s Riddell family gifted $25 million Thursday to an ongoing campaign aimed at advancing groundbreaking cancer research and providing world class care to Albertans.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest man for sexual assault, interference
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
Vancouver
-
Surrey lifeguard charged with sexual interference, child luring, RCMP say
A Surrey lifeguard has been charged with child sex offences after a months-long investigation, Mounties in the city announced Thursday.
-
Still no wheelchair access after 17,000 Stanley Park train tickets added
The Vancouver park board has confirmed this year's Stanley Park holiday train remains inaccessible to children in wheelchairs, despite the additional work that allowed the city to offer 17,000 more tickets to the popular attraction this week.
-
Thompson Rivers University volleyball player killed, two others injured in car crash
One member of the Thompson Rivers University men's volleyball team is dead and two more are in critical condition following a car crash Wednesday in Kamloops.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.