‘It’s just unbearable’: Toronto mayor ‘disappointed’ Metrolinx still can’t provide opening date for Eglinton Crosstown
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she is disappointed that a year after missing its last completion date, Metrolinx cannot even provide a new target date for the opening of the troubled Eglinton Crosstown light rail line.
“Deep sigh,” Chow said Wednesday when asked for her reaction to the news. “I'm just really disappointed. For 10 years the residents, the shop owners – everybody's been waiting – TTC riders. Come on, open it up.”
She said she wants the system to be tested and repaired as needed, but said it should be done “fast.”
“It's just unbearable. Ten years later, you still can't tell us when you can open it up? So please, Toronto riders deserve fast, reliable public transit and Eglinton LRT needs to be open. So it's really disappointing, but please fix it fast and open it up please.”
At a news conference earlier Wednesday, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said he still cannot provide a reliable opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT as new problems are being discovered weekly.
“I had every intention to predict an opening date or series or range of possible opening dates for the Eglinton Crosstown with you today,” Verster told reporters at Metrolinx headquarters Wednesday. “But I decided against doing so, based on the fact that CTS is finding and rectifying issues on a week by week basis and that this affects the opening date significantly.”
While he wouldn’t share a date range or even commit to the line opening sometime next year, Verster said Metrolinx now has “a really good idea” of when the line will open. He said there is also a “much better schedule” now and the provincial transit agency will be providing updates on the project every two months going forward.
The project was supposed to be substantially complete a year ago, but CTS (Crosslinx Transit Solutions) – the consortium building the line – missed the deadline. It has been without a new target date for completion since.
Construction began on the line in the summer of 2011 and it was originally supposed to open in 2020.
However it has been plagued by delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in labour and supply chain problems. There has also been litigation between Metrolinx and Crosslinx Transit Solutions over cost overruns.
Crosslinx is a consortium made up of several large construction companies, including ACS-Dragados, Aecon, EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin.
Verster said last year that Metrolinx was doing everything it could to hold the consortium accountable.
He said in August that he would provide a tentative opening date for the line by the end of the summer.
The total cost of the 19-km line now stands at around $12.56 billion.
Verster said the new problems that are being discovered weekly affect the opening date and that any target he were to give today would only be an estimate as opposed to a reliable date.
“We will announce an opening date once the high-risk testing phase is completed,” he promised.
Metrolinx Vice-President Phil Taberner offered a technical briefing and said construction of the line “is pretty much complete” aside from a small section of work at Yonge and Eglinton.
“We're in an extensive phase of testing and commissioning and through the testing and commissioning, faults and issues will arise,” Taberner said. “The time taken to rectify can be unpredictable which is why we are not prepared to predict the dates at this stage.”
However he said that lane closures related to construction of the line are nearly completely gone aside from a 400-metre stretch near Yonge Street.
Grilled by reporters Wednesday on the fact that he won’t even commit to a date range for completion now, Verster said he has “full accountability” as the head of the agency and that he “serves at the pleasure of the minister.”
He said the Crosstown is “one of the most complex” transit projects in North America at the moment and that it has been delayed by COVID and a range of other factors.
Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, who was recently named to the file after Caroline Mulroney was moved out in a recent cabinet shuffle, did not attend the update. He had little to say about the indefinite delays to the line when asked about it by reporters at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
“Look, this is a very complicated project as I've come to appreciate in the few weeks that I've had on this file,” he said. “I appreciate the frustration that many commuters feel.”
However in a statement the opposition NDP called the Crosstown a “disaster” and said Verster – one of Ontario’s highest paid public servants with a salary of close to $900,000 – should be fired.
“Consumed by scandal, Ford’s Conservatives have lost control of the province’s transit agency and the vital Eglinton Crosstown,” NDP Transit Critic Joel Harden said. “It’s clear they can’t build transit projects in this province, and people are left waiting for transit that feels like it will never arrive. What a colossal—and costly—disaster.”
The NDP also took aim at Sarkaria for skipping the update.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Dozens of people faced criminal charges Wednesday after a night of social media-fueled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Hajdu says 'co-developed' First Nations water legislation to be tabled this fall
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says she hopes to table a piece of legislation this fall that she says is the closest the federal government has come to co-developing law with First Nations.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner hears from grieving families; concern over gunman's medication change
The older brother of a mentally ill man who killed three people at random during a 24-hour shooting spree in the Montreal area last year told a coroner Wednesday he questions why his medication regime had been changed before the killings.
-
Police investigating double homicide after 2 women found dead in Longueuil apartment
Police said Wednesday evening they have opened a double homicide investigation after the bodies of two women were found in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigating after man shot by police during intervention
Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a man was shot by police after he allegedly pointed his gun at them during an intervention. Media reports say the man who was shot allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
London
-
'Wasn’t expecting that': Maple Leafs players arrive to massive greeting in St. Thomas
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan couldn’t believe the size of the crowd when the team bus pulled up to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
-
London, Ont. resident a new millionaire
Marie Andree Sanon of London, Ont. won a prize worth $1-million in Lotto 6/49’S Gold Ball Draw on Aug. 23, 2023.
Kitchener
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Residents in Rota’s riding express sadness, disappointment following resignation
There was no hustle and bustle outside of Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota’s North Bay constituency office on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Scallops, lamb and pouding chomeur: Speaker's cancelled garden party food donated to Ottawa Mission
The Ottawa Mission has received a donation of some high-end food from a party at the Speaker of the House's official residence, which was cancelled at the last minute when Anthony Rota resigned.
-
Cine Starz Orleans permanently closes in Orleans
Cine Starz Orléans confirms to CTV News Ottawa the lease for the Orléans location ended in June, and the theatre permanently closed on Tuesday after talks with the management company to extend the lease ended.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
Windsor
-
Warning graphic: 'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial
A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.
-
Windsor police officer charged after criminal harassment investigation
Windsor police have arrested and charged one of its officers after a criminal harassment investigation.
-
$95K in cocaine, crack cocaine seized in Windsor drug bust
Windsor police seized $95,000 in cocaine and crack cocaine, along with $14,000 crash Tuesday during a drug bust at a Riverside home.
Barrie
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Transport truck driver from Simcoe County charged in construction zone crash that killed former figure skating Olympian
Ontario police have laid charges against the transport truck driver accused of crashing into several cars stopped in a construction zone in Melancthon Township last month, killing a young mother and injuring several others, including her baby.
-
Mystery surrounds Bracebridge man's disappearance as OPP search hits day 4
The circumstances surrounding a Bracebridge man's disappearance over the weekend remain a mystery as police continue to search for any sign of him.
Atlantic
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
-
Nova Scotia government promises 222 public housing units to address long waiting list
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Woman's golden retriever puppy taken during swarming in northeast Calgary
Someone stole a puppy.
-
'This is where we belong': Mikael Backlund extended by Flames, named team captain
The Calgary Flames have signed centre Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension, and named him the 21st team captain in franchise history.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives 'pulling out stops' with attack ads: analyst
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are continuing to be dogged by mounting disapproval for taking out billboard and newspaper ads that highlights the province's decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
Calls for traffic lights at 'dangerous intersection' on Vancouver's steepest street
Residents living at the bottom of Vancouver’s steepest street say it’s becoming increasingly dangerous, and they’re calling on the city to install traffic lights before someone is seriously hurt.
-
Bank records show accused killer was in the same city on day a B.C. girl was killed
A senior investigator at Vancouver City Savings Credit Union says a bank account registered to Ibrahim Ali shows transactions in Burnaby, B.C., on July 18, 2017, the same day a 13-year-old was murdered in a city park.
Edmonton
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
Dog is foster mother to litter of kittens northwest of Edmonton
A dog on a ranch near Barrhead, Alta., is feline fine about mothering abandoned kittens.
-
$35M Fort Road housing project 'an opportunity' for Treaty 8 youth, Chief says
Ground was broken Wednesday on a transitional housing project on Fort Road in Edmonton, a place the leader of the Dene Tha' First Nation hopes will soon become a launchpad for big accomplishments by Treaty 8 youth.