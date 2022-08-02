Waterpark at Canada's Wonderland partially reopens following weekend fire

Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul

The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.

Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say

A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.

