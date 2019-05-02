

The Canadian Press





A community in central Ontario's cottage country says water levels are starting to decline following what its mayor has called historical flooding.

The Town of Bracebridge says in a statement that the north branch of the Muskoka River is receding, with water levels expected to decrease today and overnight.

It says the river's south branch and Lake Muskoka have stabilized, and their water levels will "slowly decline" over the next week.

It will take longer for water to leave flooded areas, however, and residents are being reminded that some roads are closed due to safety concerns.

The Township of Muskoka Lakes, meanwhile, says waters continue to rise on some of its waterways -- by 2.5 centimetres on Lake Muskoka and five centimetres on Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph.

The Muskoka Region, which includes Bracebridge and Muskoka lakes, has been grappling with flooding recently and several municipalities remain under a state of emergency.

Hundreds of military personnel have been dispatched to help with sandbagging, evacuations and other flood-response efforts.

One hard-hit community, Huntsville, lifted its state of emergency Wednesday after river flows and lake water levels began to steadily decrease.