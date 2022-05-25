Was your home damaged by the Ontario storm? Insurance companies say payouts could take weeks to process
The insurance industry says it could take up to six weeks to get an idea of how many hundreds of millions of dollars in pay outs will be required from the weekend storm that brought death and destruction to Ontario and Quebec, but that early estimates are substantial.
“We don't have the damage estimates yet, but just within the last hour it has been declared a catastrophe from an insurance perspective" Anne Marie Thomas, director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.
The high winds that took down trees and power lines will lead to major claims and insurance companies say they're trying to process them as quickly as possible, but there's also expected to be hidden damage or minor claims that some homeowners will pay themselves.
In Ottawa, trees snapped and crashed onto the roof of Al Rhoades’ home and he said he only recently got through to his insurance company.
“I don't know what order things are going to happen in. I’m waiting for an adjuster, a crane and a restoration company," he said.
In Uxbridge, it may take even longer to get the community back to how it was before it was hit with tornado strength winds.
IBC said what's important for those affected by the storm is to know that wind damage is covered under most policies.
“Wind damage is covered under the typical home insurance policy and we know it was a tornado that touched down in Uxbridge and that would fall under the peril of wind,” Thomas said.
The insurance industry believes there will be a mix in the severity of claims – everything from major damage to homes and property, to spoiled food, missing shingles or damaged patio furniture.
If you file a claim, you will have to pay your deductible and it will count as a claim on your insurance policy.
“By the time you subtract your deductible and the claims free discount you may find it's not worth it to make a claim, but it's a personal decision and everyone's financial position is different,” Thomas said.
It's best to take photos and video of the damage, try to prevent further damage by boarding up windows or stopping leaks and save receipts and documentation. You should also get repair estimates if necessary and contact your insurance company soon as possible.
“The insurance adjusters will get back to you. They're working their way through a lot," Thomas said.
If you have to leave your home you can also be reimbursed for hotel stays, meals and other expenses.
It may also be a good time to check your home insurance coverage and you can do that through your provider or you can also check with IBC. You can call or email them about any wind or other insurance related questions.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Who controls the price of crude oil?
Do oil companies control the price of crude? CTVNews.ca asked experts to explain.
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's French Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight, the six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be debating each other in Laval, Que. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate with English translation and offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along.
Prosecutors suggest Hedley frontman lied about having consensual sex with teen, woman
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is hearing from a limo driver who drove one of the complainants to and from the Hedley frontman's hotel in 2016.
Montreal
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
-
Quebec to provide update on monkeypox outbreak as province confirms 16 cases
Quebec's public health department is set to give its first press conference on the growing monkeypox outbreak as the province recorded its 16th confirmed case Wednesday.
-
Montreal police bust major drug trafficking network producing 1 million pills per week
Montreal police says it is working to dismantle a 'major amphetamine trafficking and production network.'
London
-
Three Londoners charged after vehicle strikes police cruiser
Two men and one woman are facing charges Wednesday after police say their vehicle struck a London police cruiser and then fled the scene on foot over the weekend.
-
Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.
OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle.
-
'Extremely disappointing, extremely frustrating': Pride flags stolen, defaced in Norwich
Jeff Ducharme was in his home office when a young man in a truck pulled up, ran up to the front of his home in Norwich, Ont. and stole his pride flag in broad daylight.
Kitchener
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two 29-year-old men have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Red paint back on Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener
Nine days after city crews cleaned the latest dumping of paint off the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener, the base of the monument is once again covered in red.
-
Meet Mable: The dog rescued on Hwy 401 is now up for adoption
Mississauga resident Diana Goncalves lured the dog off the roadway and into her car by offering her treats.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit
A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Date set for inquest into death of Sudbury mine worker in 2017
More than three years after it was announced, a date has been set for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage, who was killed in Sudbury in 2017 at age 59.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed.
-
One generator powering five homes: sharing kindness and electricity
Out of the tragedy of Saturday’s storm, come stories of people helping each other.
Windsor
-
Helping students break down academic and social barriers, more Temi robots coming to St. Clair College
The Community Integration through Cooperative Education (CICE) program at St. Clair College received a $20,000 boost Wednesday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Windsor police arrest final suspect sought in Forest Glade shooting, Major Crimes Unit continues investigation
Windsor police have arrested another suspect related to the shooting near a Forest Glade bowling alley in April.
-
Auto parts makers 'Future of work' student bursary program to lure future EV workers
The Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is launching the “Future of Work” bursary program aimed at post-secondary students pursuing a future in Canada’s future automotive industry.
Barrie
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrie police charge girl, 16, with attempted murder
Police charged a 16-year-old girl with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Barrie last month.
-
Police investigate alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Wasaga Beach.
Atlantic
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
-
Two more people charged with murder in fatal Yarmouth County house fire
Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County in March. Three people have now been charged in the case.
Calgary
-
Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
Those who haven't receive their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
-
'It's up to us': Flames look to avoid elimination against Oilers on Thursday night
Milan Lucic is a veteran of 135 Stanley Cup playoff games and has seen it all through the years. He's been up three games to none in a series and lost. He's also been up three games to one and had to play a seventh game.
-
Calgary mayor condemns gun violence, radical partisanship post-Texas school shooting tragedy
The mayor of Calgary says the increase in local gun violence and hate-based crimes needs to be addressed and it's past time the public demand better of its elected officials.
Winnipeg
-
'He gave so much to his community': Cliff Derksen, advocate for families and victims, has died
Cliff Derksen, a man who advocated on behalf of victims and families going through the justice system, has died.
-
Manitoba government says proposed changes will make liquor sales more convenient
The Manitoba government says it is planning to make alcohol sales more convenient, which the opposition says sounds like privatization.
-
'Warm and nurturing environment:' inside Winnipeg's new pediatric cardiac unit
The outdated and crowded pediatric cardiac unit has officially been replaced at HSC Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Ryan Reynolds talks growing up in B.C. on David Letterman's Netflix show
Ryan Reynolds shared some of what it was like growing up in Vancouver in a new interview with David Letterman this week, including the fact that he said he was going out to get gas when what he was really doing was moving to Los Angeles.
-
B.C. committee recommends honorary degree given to principal of former residential school be rescinded
A sub-committee formed by the University of British Columbia has recommended the honorary degree granted to a former principal of a residential school where unmarked graves were detected last year be rescinded.
-
B.C. woman's 'elaborately concocted alibi' for hit-and-run included fake letters, false accusations, court says
A B.C. woman who was convicted of a fatal hit-and-run despite her "elaborately concocted alibi" which included forged letters and lying about her truck being stolen by a panhandler, has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced.
Edmonton
-
Shandro takes shots at Edmonton councillors over police budget, but misses on some facts
Alberta's justice minister is facing criticism for "strange" and "remarkably unhelpful" comments he made in the legislature on Tuesday when an NDP MLA asked him to help fight crime in Chinatown.
-
Body pulled from North Saskatchewan River
A body was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'Special name, special place': Edmonton Coffee House now open in Rabat, Morocco
An Edmonton themed coffee shop has opened 8,000 kilometres away, owned by a man who lived in the Alberta capital for a decade.